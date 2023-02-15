Call back for chemical risk some shelled almonds for the “possible presence of aflatoxins”, substances produced by some fungi that can develop during the cultivation, harvesting and even storage of cereals such as rice and maize. Corn is the crop most at risk together with tree nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruits, spices, crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans.

Lots of almonds contain aflatoxins, carcinogenic molecules

The liver is the main target. The decision is published on the Ministry of Health website, which announces the precautionary withdrawal of some lots. The recall specifically affects batches 279/22; 280/22; 295/22 dshelled almonds produced by”Almendras Lopez‘branded’I&D Srl’ and with headquarters in Frattamaggiore (Naples) in compostable trays of 200-400 grams.

Still for the same producer, there is the risk of batches 277/22 and 291/22 in a one-kilogram bucket. On the provision it is explained not to consume these products and to “bring them back to the point of sale”. It was “timely the withdrawal of batches of shelled almonds at risk of aflatoxins. Attention must be kept high: these are universally recognized molecules capable of causing genotoxicity and carcinogenic to humans”. This was stated by the Italian Society of Toxicology (Sitox).

“Timely action by the Ministry of Health which withdrew as a precaution some batches of shelled almonds placed on the market accused of containing aflatoxins. The latter – explains the president of the Company, Corrado Galli, in a note – they are very powerful natural hepatotoxins endowed with mutagenic, teratogenic and carcinogenic activity. For this reason, consumer exposure via food must be kept below the concentrations considered risk-free dictated by European regulations”.

Aflatoxins are very toxic

Aflatoxins, underlines Galli, “are thousands of times more toxic of any synthetic substance with a fungicidal action produced to counteract their action. The doses considered acceptable for aflatoxins are based on estimates of weekly and non-daily ingestion and are approximately exposures at micrograms or nanograms per kilogram of body weight unlike any synthetic substance whose toxicity is measured in milligrams. Also for this reason, the attention on aflatoxins must be kept high: certainly for health reasons, but also for economic reasons, because in the event of contamination, entire crops of cereals and legumes would be forcibly destroyed”.

Maybe you should also know that…