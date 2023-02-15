As a precaution, several batches of goods were collected by the Ministry of Health shelled almonds for the risk of contamination from aflatoxins, or substances – potentially toxic that particularly affect the liver – produced by some fungi that can develop during the cultivation, harvest and also the storage of cereals such as rice and maize (maize is the crop most at risk) and nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruit, spices , crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans. The recall, according to the ministry, concerns almonds in particular Type it: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22; Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22 and 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22. For the same producer there is also the risk of lots I&D Srl: unbranded compostable trays of 200 grams and 400 grams with lot numbers 279/22; 280/22 and 295/22. The provision explains not to consume these products and to “bring them back to the point of sale”.

