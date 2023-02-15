Home Health Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market due to aflatoxin risk: what are the recalled lots?
Health

Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market due to aflatoxin risk: what are the recalled lots?

by admin
Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market due to aflatoxin risk: what are the recalled lots?

As a precaution, several batches of goods were collected by the Ministry of Health shelled almonds for the risk of contamination from aflatoxins, or substances – potentially toxic that particularly affect the liver – produced by some fungi that can develop during the cultivation, harvest and also the storage of cereals such as rice and maize (maize is the crop most at risk) and nuts, peanuts, figs and other dried fruit, spices , crude vegetable oils and cocoa beans. The recall, according to the ministry, concerns almonds in particular Type it: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22; Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22 and 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22. For the same producer there is also the risk of lots I&D Srl: unbranded compostable trays of 200 grams and 400 grams with lot numbers 279/22; 280/22 and 295/22. The provision explains not to consume these products and to “bring them back to the point of sale”.

Read on about Open

Read also:

See also  5 benefits you will get from having an orgasm

You may also like

Lynch syndrome: causes, screening tests, therapies, complications

I BRING – Greetings – News – IRELAND

“80% of children recover from cancer”: interview with...

Pill for men? Experimented drug that blocks the...

University. Schillaci: “Towards an expansion of places for...

India, agreement for surgeon training school against facial...

Lawyer Messina Denaro: “She is in serious condition”....

one is saved with a gene cure, for...

Lung cancer: patients followed up at home after...

AUSL Modena – Pavullo Hospital, from tonight entrance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy