Health

Shelled almonds withdrawn from the market: risk of aflatoxins

The Ministry of Health communicates the affected lots: do not consume the dried fruit and return it to the point of sale

The Ministry of Health has reported the precautionary recall of several batches of almonds due to the risk of aflatoxin contamination. The shelled almonds are sold under the Dattilo, Movida Catering and I&D Srl brands and the recall concerns various formats:

Type: 40 gram sachets with lot numbers 277/22 and 290/22;
Movida Catering: 700 gram buckets with lot numbers 270/22, 294/22 and 273/22;
Movida Catering: 1 kg buckets with lot numbers 277/22 and 291/22;
I&D S …

