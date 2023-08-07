Home » Shelves with 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano collapse, owner overwhelmed: missing after night of searches
Shelves with 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano collapse, owner overwhelmed: missing after night of searches

Shelves with 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano collapse, owner overwhelmed: missing after night of searches

They are still in progress searches of a entrepreneur agricultural of 75 years old overwhelmed Sunday evening by thousands of wheels of Grana Padano following the collapse of the shelves in a dairy in Roman of Lombardy, in the province of Bergamo.

A failure that caused the collapse of ben 25 thousand wheels of Grana Padano. The fall of a first shelf, up to the ceiling, caused a deadly domino effect and the man, James Chiapparini, was overwhelmed with no escape. At the time, he was working on a shape-shifting machine.

About twenty people attended the scene fire fighters – arrived from the command of Bergamo and from the detachments of Romano di Lombardia, Treviglio and Dalmine -, the carabinieri and the means of 118. The entrepreneur’s searches went on all night, with the rescuers are removing the forms of grana.

The chances of finding him alive are almost zero both for the quantity of cheeses and for their weight. The causes of the collapse of the shelves remain to be understood: perhaps a failure in the system that moves the wheels themselves and that the owner of the dairy was using.

