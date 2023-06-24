SHI contribution rate screw is over-extended / Bavarian BKK boss for structural reforms …

BKK regional association Bavaria

Munich (ots)

According to nationwide surveys, the statutory health insurance (GKV) closed the first quarter of 2023 with a deficit of around 150 million euros. Expenditure continues to outpace revenue from contributions. “Without a solid financing concept, the gap between income and expenditure in the statutory health insurance system will continue to widen uncontrollably,” says Dr. Ralf Langejuergen. “With his announcement that the GKV deficit will be financed by increasing contribution rates, the Federal Minister of Health is once again cementing the structural deficiencies that affect both care and financing. It is unacceptable that, by reaching into the pockets of the contributors, this claim should be violated again is ignored. The contribution rate screw is already overturned.”

The main cost drivers in health care are still the expenses for inpatient care. The main problem here is that too much expensive specialist medical care is still duplicated both in hospitals and in outpatient practices. This not only drives up costs, but also exacerbates the shortage of skilled workers. Expenditure is also increasing immensely in other areas of care, such as medicines, remedies and aids. Langejürgen: “In view of rising energy and personnel costs, everyone is calling for more money. However, it is forgotten that the contributors are actually the main victims of inflation and are now supposed to pay even higher contributions.”

In addition, the GKV has been taking on more and more non-insurance-related tasks for the state for years, amounting to billions. The permanent underfunding of health services for those with statutory health insurance with basic income amounts to around 10 billion euros per year. Only around a third of their supply costs are covered by the state. Langejürgen: “This flaw in the healthcare system has existed since at least 2005 and should have been corrected long ago.

Langejürgen concludes: “The current plans of the Federal Minister of Health to increase the contribution rates again are unimaginative and only mean curing symptoms. The structural problems of statutory health insurance financing remain unsolved!”

As a corporation under public law, the BKK Landesverband Bayern represents the interests of the company health insurance funds and their insured persons in Bavaria. The BKK Landesverband Bayern currently has 16 company health insurance companies as members with around 3.4 million insured persons (registered office). More than 2.5 million people who are insured with a company health insurance company (BKK) live in Bavaria itself. This means that the company health insurance funds in the Free State have a GKV market share of around 22 percent.

Website: www.bkk-bayern.de

Twitter: @BKKLVBayern

Mastodon: @[email protected]

