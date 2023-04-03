5. September 2016. In the first half of 2016, the statutory health insurance companies reported a surplus of EUR 598 million. According to the preliminary financial results for the first half of 2016, income of around EUR 111.6 billion was offset by expenditure of around EUR 111.0 billion. All cash register types recorded a positive result. In the first half of 2015, the health insurance companies had reported a deficit of EUR 491 million. The financial results of the health insurance companies have improved by around EUR 1.1 billion compared to the first 6 months of the past year. The financial reserves of the health insurance companies are now at 15.1 billion euros.