Home » SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything other than asking the contributors to pay again”
Health

SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything other than asking the contributors to pay again”

by admin
SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything other than asking the contributors to pay again”

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach has announced in the press that the contribution rates for statutory health insurance will increase for 2024. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek):

“The announcement by the Federal Minister of Health that health insurance contributions will be increased again in 2024 shows a lack of planning and ideas. The average additional contribution rate was already raised by 0.3 percentage points to 1.6 percent in 2023. The federal government can now think of nothing else but to once again unilaterally burden the insured and employers with higher contributions in order to absorb the expected financial deficit. This simply postpones the problems instead of tackling a fair distribution of the burden. We need a sustainable financial concept that also includes the expenditure side of statutory health insurance (GKV). This includes control instruments for the development of profitability reserves as well as cost-covering contributions for the provision of citizens’ benefit recipients. In addition, the federal subsidy to compensate for non-insurance benefits must be made dynamic. We have to break the trend that societal tasks are shouldered to an ever greater extent by the contribution rate increases by the contributors.”

Current photos of the vdek CEOs for reporting can be found in our photo archive.

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) represents the interests of and provides services to all six health insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Press

See also  What is the Marburg virus that killed two people in Ghana: first outbreak declared - Corriere della Sera

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK Health, Twitter: @DAKHealth

– KKH Commercial Health Insurance, Twitter: @KKH_Politik

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded in Eisenach on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of registered commercial relief funds (substitute funds)”. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds e. V.” (VdAK).

More than 290 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representations with a total of around 380 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the substitute health insurance funds.

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Children’s communication difficulties, over 350...

Silvia Fischer: From confectioner to herb expert

MEDTRONIC INC – VANTA™ PRIMARY CELL NEUROSTIMULATORS WITH...

Millions of patients affected: Almost all pharmacies will...

He falls asleep on the sofa and a...

EU recommendation, an important tool to combat infections....

“The cat is out of the bag!” Program...

The illness of Francesco Nuti, his daughter Ginevra,...

Is palm oil bad for health? Here’s what...

Too much sun can be bad. The bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy