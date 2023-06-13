SHI financing / “Politics can’t think of anything other than asking the contributors to pay again”

Berlin – Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach has announced in the press that the contribution rates for statutory health insurance will increase for 2024. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Board of the Association of Substitute Funds e. V. (vdek):

“The announcement by the Federal Minister of Health that health insurance contributions will be increased again in 2024 shows a lack of planning and ideas. The average additional contribution rate was already raised by 0.3 percentage points to 1.6 percent in 2023. The federal government can now think of nothing else but to once again unilaterally burden the insured and employers with higher contributions in order to absorb the expected financial deficit. This simply postpones the problems instead of tackling a fair distribution of the burden. We need a sustainable financial concept that also includes the expenditure side of statutory health insurance (GKV). This includes control instruments for the development of profitability reserves as well as cost-covering contributions for the provision of citizens’ benefit recipients. In addition, the federal subsidy to compensate for non-insurance benefits must be made dynamic. We have to break the trend that societal tasks are shouldered to an ever greater extent by the contribution rate increases by the contributors.”

