Milan, February 28, 2021 – I always am plus drug-resistant bacteria which infect millions of people around the world and concern national health authorities.

The latest alarm drug resistance it’s from the United States and it’s about the bacterium Shigellawhich causes a form of dysentery called shigellosis, considered one of the leading causes of diarrhea-related death worldwide. Since 2015, there has been an increase in cases linked to the drug resistant strain. The inability to treat infections with drugs has led health authorities to label it a “serious threat to public health“. Without effective treatment, could cause serious illness or even death. In a statement released on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said no recorded infections were linked to the Xdr strain of Shigella in 2015, but 5 percent of cases were in 2022. In 2019, 1% of all cases in the United States were linked to this strain, which is resistant to the five most commonly used antibiotics to treat it.

Very European

From September 2022 on ten countries of the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA), in the United Kingdom was reported an increase of the number of cases of shigellosis, mainly caused by Shigella sonnei, among travelers returning from Cape Verde. An epidemic that evolved rapidly between November and December 2022. This was announced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), underlining that there are 221 confirmed infections with Shigella sonnei, while there are 37 suspected cases.

And in Italy?

Italy does not appear in the list of countries in which, as of February 16, cases of shigellosis have been recorded. The list includes Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden, for a total of 159 cases (122 confirmed and 37 suspected). There are 95 confirmed cases in the UK, four in the US.

What is shigellosis?

Shigellosis is a gastrointestinal infection caused by one of four species of bacteria

Shigella: Shigella sonnei, S. flexneri, S. boydii and S. Dysenteriae. “Shigellosis is a bacterial infection that can give a haemorrhagic gastroenteritis particularly serious. Having said that it is not cholera, but infectious diarrhea, which however can become a serious picture in those who are very fragile. The alert must be kept under control, but in Italy there are no cases”. Explains Massimo Andreoni, professor of infectious diseases at the Tor Vergata University in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

How is shigellosis transmitted?

The most likely mode of transmission And through food, but it can also happen from person to person, through objects that have been in contact with feces. Even flies can transmit bacteria mechanically, carrying them from contaminated materials onto food and objects, thus acting as passive vectors of infection.

How to prevent shigellosis?

Washing your hands with soap and water is important, remind the ECDC, especially after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food.

Sanitary measures

People with shigellosis should not attend school, handle food, or provide child or patient care while they are ill.

There is no vaccine

There is no recommended vaccine by WHO effective in preventing shigella infection, explains the ministry of health. several candidate vaccines, mostly against s. flexneri, are currently under study, but are unlikely to be licensed for several years. measles immunization can substantially reduce the incidence and severity of diarrheal diseases, including shigellosis.