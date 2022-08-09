We saw it before the Nintendo Direct Mini, and we immediately felt the nostalgia pinching our hearts. Famous Yoshito Usui’s character Shin-Chan returns this summer with a life-sim adventure in which Shinnosuke will run into trouble and pass the 2021 title (released in Asia only)Shin-Chan: My Professor and I on Summer Vacation – An Endless Seven-Day Journeyto showcase his unique sense of humor.

As indicated on the Steam webpage (which, by the way, was a platform that wasn’t confirmed until now), they told us the following about the game’s synopsis:

Hiroshi has to travel to Kyushu on business, so now the entire Nohara family has decided to live with a childhood friend of Mise in Aso, Kumamoto Prefecture.

But when they arrive at Kumamoto Station on their way to Aso, they meet a stranger who gives them an even stranger camera on the condition that they act as his witnesses…

With the new camera in hand, Shinnosuke can fully enjoy his summer vacation amid the beautiful fields and mountains of Aso. The landscape is even crawling with creatures he would never find in Kasukabe. There are townspeople to help and new friends to make.

But. . . Don’t these kids look a lot like the kids he knew at home?

One cool summer night, Shinnosuke witnessed a huge creature sketched in the light of the full moon. Next to the creature was an unfamiliar man with a bright smile.

It was the weirdo who handed him the camera at the station…

He calls himself Professor Akuno. After this encounter, more and more strange things start happening around Aso…

Shin-Chan: My Professor and I on Summer Vacation – The Endless Seven-Day Journey will arrive on August 11th as a digital version for Nintendo Switch for an official price of €35.99, confirmed by the Nintendo eShop. The digital version in the PlayStation 4 is also expected to be released on the same day. Additionally, both the Switch and PS4 versions will have physical versions of the Standard Edition and Collector when they release in the West in the same year in 2022, although exact dates haven’t been revealed.

As for the Steam platform, it will arrive throughout September, although no exact price has been announced. According to the official website, over 400,000 physical copies have been sent for distribution outside Japan, suggesting that Shin-Chan could be one of the most important releases of the summer (and possibly a loser).