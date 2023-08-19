Shingles: blisters on the body? When you should see a doctor immediately

On average, one in three people will get shingles at least once in their life. The red blisters, which are symptomatic of the disease, are not always recognized as such. FOCUS online explains when you should go to the doctor with such a rash as soon as possible.

Look out for these warning signs of shingles

Even before the red blisters become noticeable, the “burning and boring to cutting pain” typical of shingles can occur, according to “internists on the internet”. These appear days before the blisters and can vary in strength.

At the same time there is itching and hypersensitivity to touch. The professional association names other early symptoms

Fever

a general feeling of illness and

exhaustion.

The painful skin areas then develop at the same time as the first pain or up to seven days later red rash . By then you should see a doctor. The rash soon turns into fluid-filled blisters around, who typically stand together in small groups. You should not scratch these open, otherwise scars could remain, as in the case of chickenpox.

If you have symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible

Treatment for shingles is not that simple. There are effective zoster medications, but not primarily for local treatment, but for systemic therapy, i.e. as tablets or infusions. Their active ingredients slow down the multiplication of the triggering pathogens, the varicella-zoster virus (chickenpox virus).

Their effect is all the better the sooner they are used after the first changes caused by the rash. That should be within the first 72 hours. This is why it is so important to see a doctor at the first sign of shingles and Nerve pain in the chest area and one incipient rash to be clarified.

The advantages of the antiviral therapy, which usually starts quickly:

less pain rash heals faster disease duration is shorter the risk of complications such as nerve pain (postherpetic neuralgia, PZN) that lasts for weeks or months can decrease

Prevent shingles with vaccination

If you want to avoid getting sick, you can get vaccinated against shingles. Protection is particularly important in old age. Due to the weakening immune system, people over the age of 60 are particularly at risk.

The Standing Vaccination Committee (Stiko) recommends a shingles vaccination

all persons over 60 years of age all persons over 50 years of age whose immune system has been weakened, for example by illness, after a bone marrow or organ transplant or suppressed by therapy, and all persons over 50 years of age with a serious underlying disease of the lungs, kidneys or intestines, etc.

However, since younger people are more often affected by shingles, whether due to stress or as a result of a serious infectious disease, many experts generally recommend vaccination from the age of 50 and especially in the case of a weakened immune system.

