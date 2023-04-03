This message made headlines: Superstar Justin Bieber suffers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disease caused by the shingles pathogen herpes zoster. The shingles appeared on the facial nerve and caused Bieber to become paralyzed on one side of his face. This is of course an extreme example, but it underpins two things in particular: Shingles does not only affect the elderly. And it can sometimes have serious consequences. The dermatologist Harald Bresser explains in an interview with FOCUS online. FOCUS online: Mr. Bresser, what exactly is behind the shingles? Harald Bresser:

Shingles is a viral disease that is medically called “zoster” or “herpes zoster”. The name “shingles” came into being in the vernacular because the disease often leads to erysipelas in the belt area. Shingles is a reactivation of the chickenpox pathogen, the varicella-zoster virus. After the chickenpox infection, they have retreated into nerve knots (ganglia) in the nerves of the spine and cranial nerves, so they remain latent in the spinal cord. The bad news: Around one in three gets herpes zoster, so shingles, with the risk increasing with age. So what is the specific trigger? Bresser:

Viruses often multiply under stress. For example, as an accompanying reaction to another illness, an operation or after a severe stroke of fate in the family.

What are the signs or how does shingles manifest itself? Bresser:

In the case of a mild infection, you initially only feel itching and itching and only notice reddening and water-clear blisters on the skin after a few days. They dry up and heal completely within two to three weeks. Slight scars and sensory disturbances may remain. Sometimes you also have flu-like symptoms and a slight fever. See also Killer fungus Candida Auris: alarm from the USA A severe infection is often announced with extremely severe pain (dull or like knife wounds). A few days later, large areas of skin, about half the face, can be red and full of blisters. These bubbles can go very deep and crumble into black crusts. Until then, the skin is highly contagious when touched.

How does this pain and facial paralysis come about? Bresser:

The zoster virus migrates from the spine along the ribs and nerves to the front. The nerve becomes inflamed and the dreaded pain of shingles occurs. However, nerves and the skin on the head, face, arms or legs can also be affected. The infestation on the face is particularly dangerous, since the function of the eyes, ears or nose is endangered and facial paralysis can result. Sounds dangerous. Bresser:

In general, zoster is not dangerous. Only in exceptional cases, for example in the case of an immune deficiency, can a severe course of the disease develop and the eye, cranial nerves and internal organs be affected. Particular caution is required if the nose, ears or eyes are affected. This is an emergency that often requires hospital treatment with IV fluids to prevent permanent damage to these organs. The real danger of shingles is the pain. A distinction is made between acute pain as long as the skin is still inflamed. The chronic pain is then much more serious – zoster neuralgia, or post-herpetic neuralgia (PZN). One speaks of PZN when severe nerve pain develops three to six weeks after the shingles. This pain is caused by scarring destruction of the infected nerve roots. The older the shingles patient, the more frequent the nerve pain. See also Ovarian cancer, what it is, symptoms and how to prevent it What can those affected do? Bresser:

It is important to start treatment as soon as possible in order to stop the virus from spreading to the nerves and to prevent nerve inflammation. Unfortunately, the treatment is often delayed because the diagnosis is sometimes misjudged by doctors at the beginning. Therefore, the most important measure is: See your family doctor or dermatologist as soon as possible as soon as you have the slightest suspicion of shingles. Best for all pulling pains in an area with reddened skin or blisters.

Take it easy while the disease persists.

Avoid small children and sick people in the first week so as not to infect them.

Do not scratch the affected areas.

Take your medication, especially painkillers, regularly and in sufficiently high doses – even if you are normally against medication. Is there a preventive measure? Bresser:

Yes, the best protection against shingles is vaccination. The inactivated vaccine “Shingrix”, approved in 2018, does not contain any living viruses, but protein antigens. The Standing Vaccination Commission recommends it to all people over 60 or over 50 if there are risk factors (immune disorders, autoimmune diseases, lung or heart diseases, diabetes, etc.). Another point: Staying physically and mentally healthy so that the immune system can keep the chickenpox virus “in check” in the body and prevent an outbreak.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

