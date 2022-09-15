ROME- THEHerpes Zosteralso known as the ‘Fire of saint Anthony’is a viral disease caused by reactivation of the Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV)the one that causes the varicella. Often after healing from the primary disease, the virus remains asleep and then awakens with very different symptoms and outcomes. Between weapons of prevention there is the specific vaccine. The Dire news agency explored this too little-known topic with the doctor Emanuela Fogli, dermatologist a San Pier Damiano Hospital of Faenza (RA).

WHAT HERPES ZOSTER IS AND WHICH AREAS OF THE BODY IT HITS

“Herpes Zoster – explains the expert – is the late manifestation of the ‘varicella zoster virus’ (VZV) or it is the varicella virus that can be reactivated in the human body. Therefore a person cannot have shingles unless they have had chickenpox before. At the same time, people with herpes zoster, are infectious for those people who have not contracted chickenpox. The location more frequent is thoracic, generally it affects one side i.e. left or right. This is easily explained because when the virus ‘awakens’ it runs along the same course of a nerve, like a ‘swipe’, along the trunk (the section of skin affected by the course of the nerve is called dermatome by specialists); the second location for frequency is the facein particular the trigeminal. Depending on the branch involved (there are three), the eye and the skin of the scalp, the ear, the nose and also the jaw may be involved, always only on one side and in correspondence with the course of the nerve. The localization of the face is generally much more painful and ugly to see. People who have had shingles may have some relapses in his life and it is not unusual for the same area to be affected because the virus, when it ‘wakes up’, always runs along the nerve at that point; the patient will carry this infection for life. In fact, it is not possible to recover definitively from VZV alone, we can ‘put ourselves in the position of avoiding its awakening, precisely, with vaccination ”.

CATEGORIES MOST AFFECTED AND AT RISK

“The people most affected – underlines the expert – are the elderly and all debilitated subjects in general. In every age group it is possible to have an episode of shingles: even a bambino in health he can manifest it, even if he does not have another pathology: (this is much rarer) they are often a lot tired for the thousands of commitments they have to face today from school to sport to other related activities. Not to forget the depression of the immune system linked to the long stressful period we have been experiencing for some years. Since the onset of the pandemic from covid-19, we dermatologists, we see a increased number of cases found both in terms of frequency and importance of manifestations. In practice, specialists observe more herpes zoster, herpes simplex, warts, warts and molluscs which are all skin manifestations related to a virus. This is also due to the condition of stress and neglected pathologies during the pandemic period. Among the categories most at risk besides adults and elderly people affected by comorbidities there are of course pregnant women, especially those who have never come into contact with the chickenpox or shingles virus. The virus in pregnancy can generate important complications for the mother and the fetus “.

SYMPTOMS AND MANIFESTATIONS

“Il symptom it is double: the skin in the stretch that will be affected by the manifestation changes, sometimes yes anesthetizes. People may experience a mixed sensation between itching and stinging. A little later one appears ‘pink’ of blisters clustered around the affected area. Generally, everything is often accompanied by tiredness and fatigue. The manifestations are cutaneous and neurological. The latter create many more problems because when the virus ‘awakens’, proliferates and walks along this nerve it disturbs it and if it is not blocked, the neuropathy can last (several months) even last for a lifetime and never heal again. We must avoid just that. There is also theherpes without herpes, very rare to observe and identify. In fact it affects only the nerve without giving the skin manifestation. That is, the manifestation occurs only on the nerve without having the skin affected by the vesicles. From my clinical experience I have been able to observe these phenomena, in collaboration with dentists, especially in the oral cavity. In the last period, from a clinical point of view, I happened to observe several cases in this sense “.

THERAPY

“The therapy indicated is theantivirals to be administered by mouth within 72 hours from the onset of the symptom together with the Fans ie the anti-inflammatories in the first 10 days. All this serves to reduce nerve inflammation and block viral replication; in association with the intake of B vitamins which have a neuroprotective function as well as a restorative for the body. The later it starts the worse it is for the patient. The skin part can heal even in the absence of specific therapies but the nerve part involves, if not taken in time, the administration of neuroprotective drugs and for chronic pain for months or years with a poor quality of life for the patient and a cost per the National Health System (NHS). If the patient does not recover, chronic pain therapy can even be used. And from avoid therefore the diagnostic delay“.

VACCINATION AS A WEAPON OF PREVENTION

“There is not much talk about it, neither in clinics nor general practitioners but there vaccination against shingles has been around for several years and remains an important prevention weapon and is recommended for 65 years come foreseen today from ‘National Vaccine Prevention Plan’. It is indicated for those who have had chickenpox to avoid recurrence. You can already vaccinate the 50 year old at risk and the 18 year old with pathologies and immunosuppression for example. On the contrary, if the patient has not had chickenpox, the vaccine serves only to avoid chickenpox in the adult which is always a much more demanding manifestation and at risk of complications than the child. In these cases it is good to get vaccinated against chickenpox from an early age, a strategy that is now part of the mandatory vaccination package for children ”, concluded Dr. Fogli.

