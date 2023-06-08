Shingles vaccine could prevent Alzheimer’s » Science News

The topic is the subject of discussion among experts from all over the world.

In science, results are built through countless experiments and, rarely, the result of a single study is sufficient to prove a hypothesis. This is the case of the correlation between Alzheimer’s and infections of the Varicella-Zoster virus (VZV), which causes chickenpox and shingles. From this, the scientists suggest that vaccination against VZV can prevent the neurodegenerative picture in the brain. The flu and herpes can increase the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. The problem is that Alzheimer’s disease appears to be multifactorial and other common viruses, such as the one that causes influenza, have also been linked to a increased risk of this type of dementia. Why the infections generated these consequences is not clear. In any case “studies suggest that vaccination [contro questi virus comuni] it could be a potential measure to prevent dementia“, say researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz, USA, in an article published on The Conversation platform. “Vaccination against seasonal influenza virus and shingles is associated with up to 29% and 30% reduction in risk of developing dementia, respectively“, add the experts. However, today, there are still those who disagree and the uncertainties on the subject are countless. So a brief explanation is in order. Although many people don’t know it, a person who had chicken pox in childhood will have VZV in their body for the rest of their life. The point is that the virus remains dormant, in the nervous system, and may never manifest itself again.

Shingles vaccine could prevent Alzheimer’s

However, due to numerous factors including the loss of immune function in cancer cases, the virus can be reactivated. Another risk factor is age, being more common in the over 50s. In such cases, the patient develops the disease known as herpes zoster, whose vaccination is usually recommended for those over 50 years old. In the UK, researchers from the University of Manchester analyzed the medical records of 228,000 patients and published their findings in the 2021 scientific journal BMJ Open. Most notably, in the survey, a picture of shingles it was not associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s, but vaccination reduced the incidence of the disease for a reason that is, to date, unknown. “There was a small but not significant increase in the risk of dementia in individuals with shingles diagnosed 3 years or more before the diagnosis of dementia“, say the authors. The risk of dementia has decreased significantly“, conclude the experts. In another research on the subject, a team of scientists from the University of Vienna, Austria, and Stanford University, USA, have also confirmed that immunization against shingles, done with the Vaccine Comp, in people over the age of 70, protects against Alzheimer’s. The preprint, i.e. the study not yet peer-reviewed, was published this year on the MedRxiv platform. Also focusing on the British population, this survey looked at people born in Wales from 1933 onwards who were immunized in their 70s. Older people (born in 1932 or before) weren’t vaccinated against shingles when the vaccine arrived in 2013. Eligible people who were vaccinated had up to a fifth lower risk of being diagnosed with dementia, according to the researchers. during the study period compared to the group that did not have access. “Our findings demonstrate that shingles vaccination is effective in preventing or delaying dementia when given to individuals over the age of 70.“, confirm the authors. However, the team does not know if the benefits can be seen in young people or if booster doses are needed over the years. For scientists from Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, and Stanford University, there is no link between shingles and Alzheimer’s. “Shipes is not associated with an increased risk of dementia and, contrary to expectations, we found a small decrease in risk“, say the researchers, after analyzing the health data of 247,000 Danes between 1997 and 2017. Therefore, “universal Vaccination against varicella-zoster virus in the elderly is unlikely to reduce the risk of dementia“, they conclude. Now, more studies need to investigate this issue while looking for explanations for the conflicting data. In parallel, a new range of treatments against Alzheimer’s is being tested, including a vaccine specifically against this type of dementia.

