Shinji Mikami stands for leave Tango Gameworks, the development studio he founded twelve years ago and of which he is currently the CEO. For now, the announcement is not public, but was given by email to employees of the software house, an email viewed and verified by TrueAchievements, sent by Bethesda senior vice president Todd Vaughn.

“I’m writing to let you know that studio head, Shinji Mikami, has decided to leave Tango Gameworks in the next few months,” Vaughn’s email reads. “Mikami-san has been the creative lead and mentor of the young developers of Tango for 12 years with his work on the Evil Within series, Ghostwire: Tokyo and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush.”

Tango Gameworks of its own will continue to support Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush, while Bethesda executives will work with those of the studio to decide the future.

Shinji Mikami is one of the most important names in the world of video game development in Japan, father among others of the series Resident Evil. Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010 and was acquired by Zenimax. The Evil Within, his first game, was released in 2014, with the sequel arriving in 2017. In Ghostwire: Tokyo and Hi-Fi Rush Mikami served as executive producer.

Own Hi-Fi Rush got a special mention in Vaughn’s email, who called it “one of Bethesda and Xbox’s most successful launches in years,” adding that the game has “generated positive momentum for Tango’s business.”

No mention was made of the future by Mikami, i.e. on what his plans are and on the reasons for his farewell.