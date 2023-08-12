Ship-fishing collision in Sardinia: three suspects – News

The search for the 41-year-old Senegalese sailor missing at sea since the evening of August 10, following the collision between the passenger ship Moby Sharden and the fishing boat Alemax II, off the coast of Golfo Aranci, near the islet of Capo Figari continues.

For further information ANSA Agency Ship-fishing vessel collision, first suspects – News – Ansa.it The Olbia Coast Guard filed today the report on the collision that occurred on the night of August 10 between the passenger ship Moby Sharden bound for Livorno and the fishing vessel Alemax II, off the coast of Golfo Aranci, near the islet of Ca… (ANSA)

At the time of Mandi, this is the name of the sailor, father of three children who are in Senegal with his wife, there are no traces. The sea last night returned some pieces of the fishing boat, now examined by the investigators of the Tempio Pausania prosecutor’s office who have opened an investigation into the matter.

What remains of the Alemax II, from what has been learned, are small pieces of the hull, which testify to the great violence of the impact between the passenger ship and the small boat that left from the port of Golfo Aranci and was intent on fishing with only two on board people. The captain of the vessel, Mario Langiu, who was rescued from a sailboat while the Alemax II was sinking, was heard yesterday by the Coast Guard and reconstructed the incident: “It was a sudden collision – he declared -. I only had the time to see the ship overwhelm the trawler by the bow, which disintegrated before my eyes”.

The Coast Guard soldiers with three patrol boats and with the support of an Air Force helicopter did not interrupt the search for the missing person even during the night and today they intensified the checks in the large stretch of sea where the remains of the fishing boat.

