February 28, 202316:12

Piantedosi: “I will not shirk the investigation”. Reconstructed sightings and interventions in the survey taken on rescue operations. Frontex: “The boat had 200 people on board, there were no warning signs”









Fire fighters Il boat full of migrants sighted in the Ionian by Frontex at 4:30 on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the signal was immediately triggered to call for help and the activation of the means to intercept the boat: the investigation into the massacre of refugees off the coast of Cutro in Calabria begins to clarify the details of what happened before and during the shipwreck. A spokesman for Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency reports: “TheItaly has been warned Saturday immediately aftervessel sighting. There was no sign of danger“. And with regard to the investigations, Minister Piantedo assures himself: “I will not escape”.

The sighting of Frontex According to what emerged, in the night between Saturday 25 February and Sunday 26, a Frontex aircraft sighted a boat sailing in the Ionian Sea, which “was sailing regularly, at 6 knots and in good buoyancy conditions, with only one person visible on the deck ship”. The aircraft sends the report to the national contact point in charge of “law enforcement”, the Guardia di Finanza, informing, among others, for information, also “the Operations Center of the Coast Guard in Rome”.

At 4:30 the first report At this point the Gdf is activated to intercept the vessel. It is 4:30 when some telephone reports from the ground arrive at the Coast Guard relating to a boat in danger a few meters from the coast. The carabinieri, previously alerted by the Gdf, arrived in the area and reported the shipwreck to the Coast Guard. “This – underlines the Coast Guard itself – is the first emergency information received by the Coast Guard concerning the vessel sighted by the Frontex aircraft”.

The Coast Guard therefore specifies that “no telephone notification has ever been received by any part of the Coast Guard from the migrants, present on board the aforementioned boat, or from other subjects as happens in similar situations”.

Rescue activated Following the reports received, the Sar device is immediately activated, under the coordination of the Reggio Calabria Coast Guard, with the dispatch of naval and air vehicles, men and land vehicles, in the indicated area. Search and rescue activities at sea continue without interruption also with the use of teams of divers and with the help of the firefighters and the police forces.

Frontex: the boat sighted on Saturday, Italy immediately notified “Late on Saturday, a Frontex aircraft patrolling the Italian search and rescue area as part of Operation Themis spotted a heavily overcrowded vessel heading towards the Italian coast,” a Frontex spokesman said. as always in these cases, we immediately informed all the Italian authorities of the sighting. Our aircraft continued to monitor the area until it had to return to base due to lack of fuel”.

“200 people on board, no sign of danger” “The boat, which was carrying about 200 people, was sailing alone and there were no signs of danger – the spokesman continues -. The Italian authorities sent two patrol boats to intercept the boat, but adverse weather conditions forced to return to port. The rescue operation was declared in the early hours of Sunday, after the shipwreck was located off the coast of Crotone. The operation, coordinated by the Italian authorities, was conducted by land, sea and by air with the support of a ship and a plane from Frontex”.

Piantedosi: “I will not shirk the investigation” In this regard, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, in a hearing in the Constitutional Affairs commission on the programmatic lines of the dicastery, speaking of the investigations into the relief efforts clarified: “There is an investigation from which no one withdraws and I will not withdraw for those things that they will consider doing and what will be reported, even periodically. Due to the presumption of great consideration that I have of the rescuers, I have no reason to believe that there have been errors or underestimations because I know how they operate”.

