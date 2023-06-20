Shipwreck in Greece, smoking 8 hours earlier and new elements accusing Athens- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

ATHENS The sea space 45 miles off the coast of the Peloponnese yields two bodies and still no certainty as to how the fishing boat carrying 747 migrants sank. Two bodies found yesterday, in addition to the 78 already recovered on the night of the shipwreck (between 13 and 14 June): if the cumbersome machine of international recognition through DNA reaches a result, two other families will be able to bury their children and brothers . Six days after the sinking, with 104 survivors and 80 corpses pulled up from the sea out of the estimated 643 victims, the Greek judicial investigation continues. Which now includes another video. Recorded from a merchant vessel which approached the trawler in distress at around 6pm on 13 June. The migrants’ boat is stationary, swaying on the completely flat sea, dense clouds of smoke come out of the engine. Then it seems to start moving again. Very slow. For the Greek coastguard it would be a confirmation that the vessel was continuing to sail. For international organizations and many experts in maritime law, however, the images say the opposite: a boat overloaded with people, off course with respect to its destination (Italy) and with obvious engine problems, still had to be rescued.

The analysis of the second most serious massacre in the history of migrations in the Mediterranean revolves around two key themes. Was the boat sailing or not? And, at the time of the sinking, were the Greek coastguards trying to tow it, with the effect of giving a jerk that caused it to capsize, as many survivors continue to repeat?

Three independent investigations by international media, including the British BBC, converge on one point. From the analysis of the tracks of the merchant ships that arrived to the rescue between 6 and 2 am, the time of the sinking, it would be shown that the fishing boat remained stationary almost always in the same spot. The Greek coastguard, on the other hand, published a second official report yesterday, claiming that the vessel moved 30 miles during the day. And in the last three hours, the crucial ones, she would have traveled 6 miles (just over ten kilometres): in any case, a minimum distance. Above all, the fundamental scenario remains, which the Corriere reported already two days after the shipwreck and which is confirmed by the same dynamic spread by the Hellenic coast guard: the authorities are doing everything possible not only to let pass, but also to (a according to the cases) to accompany, to support, up to push the boats in difficulty up to the waters of Italian responsibility. The issue, as emerges after a week of investigation and testimony, is that in this specific case that vessel was not in a position to arrive in Italy.

In a report published yesterday by the Greek website document.gr, the commander of the Faithful Warrior, the second merchant ship that arrived to help, explains: «At 21.30 we started supplying water and food. The passengers shouted the word Italy. There was a negative attitude from those who managed the vessel, a lack of willingness to collaborate». Later, however, he adds: «At 21.45 we informed the Greek coordination center that the ship was dangerously blocking due to excessive crowding on all decks. Then they started throwing some supplies overboard.” Words from an expert captain, which agree with a by now defined picture: even the migrants hoped to still be able to reach Italy, but the fishing boat would not have made it.

