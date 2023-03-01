The fuss around the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi shows no signs of settling on the ground. In recent days, requests for resignation have arrived from many quarters. And today the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein joins the chorus. “From a political point of view I join the voices of colleagues that preceded me and that suggest his resignation and from the president Giorgia Meloni a profound reflection, also on the minister Salvini and on the minister Giorgetti», said the former vice president of Emilia Romagna. Tomorrowtogether with a delegation of dem deputies, Schlein will make his first trip: will go to Crotone to pay homage to the victims of the shipwreck whose coffins currently lie at the PalaMilone. On the other hand, the secretary of the Democratic Party highlighted that Piantedosi’s words on the tragedy “appeared throughout Italy unworthy, inhumane e inadequate to the role held”. We are not satisfied with the minister’s answers, Schlein added, specifying that “we asked for full light and clarity on the chain of responsibility for what happened in Crotone, because there was no intervention by the Italian Coast Guard with adequate means, if c ‘was possibility’.

“If there was a weakness of the ministry I will assume and I assume all my responsibilities». Thus the potential admission of guilt by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi regarding the shipwreck of Cutro in which they died 64 migrants. A responsibility of the ministry which in any case remains hypothetical regarding an event that the Interior Ministry does not deem exceptionally serious. “If we look at the deaths and tragedies of recent years – declared Piantedosi – other similar episodes have occurred in the past. If one looks at the balance sheet of what has been happening for many years, the facts deny” that it was a question of a weakness of the ministry. “Even before this tragedy, this government has shown that it has regard for what lies behind the migratory processes. We asked ourselves the problem before,” added the minister.

Meloni: «We must do everything to avoid these misfortunes»

In the meantime, an admission of responsibility has also come from the prime minister Giorgia Meloni. «It is our duty, moral before being political, do everything to prevent misfortunes like these from happening again», wrote the head of government in a letter to the Council, the Commission and the rotating presidency of the EU. “The shipwreck that took place in recent days a few meters from the coast of Crotone, in which dozens of people died and many children among them, shocked all of us,” added Meloni. And he specified: «Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. In Italy for many years we have found ourselves mourning tragedies like those of last Sunday in which those who try to reach our coasts on makeshift boats lose their lives at sea”.

Plantedosi against Frontex

Returning to the shipwreck, the owner of the Interior Ministry refers once again to the European coast guard agency, declaring that «the Frontex air assets which first identified the vessel after 10 pm on 25 February 40 nautical miles from Italy had not signaled a situation of danger or distress on board”. Version that almost entirely corresponds to the one provided yesterday by the agency, which had spoken of a vessel in good buoyancy conditions and which in addition had declared that it had disclosed to the Italian authorities the conditions of overcrowding of the boat which later broke in two due to of the force of the sea, which left no way out for 64 people off the Calabrian coast.

The response from Frontex was not long in coming, recalling: “It is always the competent national authorities that classify an event as search and rescue”, after reiterating that it had “immediately informed the International Coordination Center of Operation Themis and the other competent Italian authorities of the sighting, providing the vessel’s position, infrared images, course and speed». In a hearing before the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber on the programmatic guidelines of the dicastery, Piantedosi also confirmed that the prosecution “has entered four smugglers in the register of suspects”.

