Shipwreck of Cutro, the accusation of the rescuer: "Those migrants could have been saved"

Orlando Amodeo, emergency doctor in Crotone and for many years medical director of the state police, launches strong accusations about today’s shipwreck to the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi: «Those migrants could have been saved. It is not true that the conditions of the sea, as they say Interiors and yellow flames, made it impossible to approach the boat of migrants. We have boats capable of facing the sea even at force 6 or force 7. I have boarded those boats, here in recent years, and we have carried out rescues in similar conditions ». Amodeo said it live to It’s not the Arena by Massimo Giletti on La7. “Why are we still chatting about this? Life is sacred for everyone, enough with the closed ports, the open ports, the naval blockade, the naval unblocking», added Amodeo, «we need to help these people to come here with ships and planes: we invent smugglers us, if Italy and Europe became more humane there would be no more smugglers and these tragedies would no longer exist».

