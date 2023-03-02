After Mattarella’s visit, the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, arrived in Crotone to pay homage to the victims of the shipwreck of migrants that took place on Sunday in Steccato di Cutro and to meet the relatives of the victims. The President of the Republic first visited the survivors in the hospital, bringing gifts to the little patients, then paid homage to the victims in the funeral home. Applause for Mattarella from the citizens who ask for “truth and justice”. Meanwhile, the rescue is being investigated: the documents have been requested from the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza. Minister Piantedosi will report to the Chambers on 7 and 8 March.

THE PD: THE SNAPSHOTS ASK WHY THEY HAVE NOT BEEN RESCUED

“I’m returning from Crotone. With some Pd parliamentarians, and among them Elly Schlein, we decided to be there. Today’s day is enclosed in the image of President Mattarella standing in silence in front of the coffins, the brown ones of women and men , the white ones of the boys and girls surrounded by soft toys and toys. There are conditions in which leaving is a duty, for a father or a mother, because it is the only way to save one’s children from hell on earth, even at the cost of putting your life at risk”, writes Pd senator Francesco Verducci on Fb. “We met a mother – says Verducci – who lost her daughters, and then a father and a child who were the only survivors of an entire family, a 21-year-old wife who lost her partner. Masur, an adolescent, left Kabul with all his family five months ago, has no one left, all swallowed up by the sea. ‘Why didn’t you help us?’ He asked. Why didn’t we rescue them? How was it possible to pretend nothing happened, not having wanted to activate the rescue procedures? How is it possible that it can scare us, or seem inconvenient, to save the life of a child or a mother who are they going to sink?” asks Verducci. “There is an esplanade of coffins in Crotone, as it was in Lampedusa. In front of the gates there are flowers and colored signs left by school children. There is unspeakable pain. There are people in line. It is as if humanity entire grave in those coffins, here in Crotone. They are not foreigners, they are us”.

SCHLEIN MEETS A WOMAN WHO HAS LOST CHILDREN

Schlein met a young Afghan woman who still has the marks of the injuries sustained in the shipwreck on her face and hands. Together with the new secretary and Senator Irto were the MPs Matteo Orfini and Nico Stumpo. The woman, mother of two of the young victims and of a third girl hospitalized, spoke through tears of the hardships she experienced during the journey and asked Elly Schlein to help her deliver the bodies of her two children. The dem secretary appeared very touched by her story, assuring her of her interest with the Prefecture of Crotone.

MATTARELLA’S VISIT

Mattarella in Crotone, after visiting the survivors in the hospital, paid tribute to the victims. He remained in recollection in front of the coffins in the funeral home at the Palamilone building, alone in front of the coffins for a few minutes. Many applauses that the citizens reserved for Mattarella. “President, we want justice and truth,” some cried. Relatives of the deceased are asking for help in recovering the missing and assisting the survivors. Mattarella assured full support to the refugees, adding that she will take care of the situation and that Afghans are asylum seekers and their situation is a priority. The most pressing request to Mattarella is help in the repatriation of the bodies and support for those who survived.

Gifts to surviving children. Mattarella visited the 15 survivors, including many children, in the Crotone hospital. Mattarella’s arrival was preceded by some parcels containing toys ordered by the president to be delivered to the small surviving patients who are in the pediatrics ward: above all soft toys, pianolas and small remote-controlled robots. “President do not abandon us”asked the crowd as they left the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Crotone.

THE CURRENT BUDGET OF 68 DEAD, THE RELIEF IS INVESTIGATED

The shipwreck of the boat that left from Turkey has caused the confirmed death, at the moment, of 68 people including women and children. The Prosecutor of Crotone asked the Coast Guard and the Finance Police for the documents relating to their activity in the hours preceding the shipwreck. The new file concerning the rescue chain has been opened without the hypothesis of a crime and against unknown persons. The decision would have been taken to allow the carabinieri to be delegated to acquire the documents. It is presumable that once the documents have been analysed, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will decide whether to open a specific file, hypothesizing a crime and identifying any suspects.

PIANTEDOSIS REFERAT TO THE SHIPWRECK ROOMS

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi should report on March 7 to the Chamber and on March 8 to the Senate on the shipwreck. The confirmation of the information in the Senate comes from the conference of group leaders in Palazzo Madama. At the end of the meeting, the oppositions underlined that instead the minister for infrastructures, Matteo Salvini, has not yet given an answer although a report from him has also been requested, possibly contextual to that of Piantedosi.