The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in Crotone paid tribute to the victims of the sinking of the boat on which a group of migrants were traveling which took place on Sunday morning in the waters in front of Steccato di Cutro. Mattarella remained in recollection in front of the coffins gathered in the funeral home. The head of state remained alone in front of the coffins for a few minutes. He then left the Palamilone of Crotone greeted by the many applause of the citizens. “President, we want justice and truth”some shouted at him.

The shipwreck of the boat that left from Turkey has caused the confirmed death, at the moment, of 67 people including women and children. The Head of State, before going to the funeral home, had visited the 15 surviving migrants in the hospital. Mattarella’s arrival was preceded by some parcels containing toys ordered by the president to be delivered to the small surviving patients who are in the pediatrics ward: above all soft toys, pianolas and small remote-controlled robots. The head of state also spent time in the building with his family. In front of the atrium of the hospital, many operators and patients applauded the president, who appeared particularly moved. “President do not abandon us”asked the crowd as they left the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Crotone.

The images filmed by the migrants on the shipwrecked boat in Cutro before the tragedy

Even the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein will be in Crotone today, together with a delegation of dem parliamentarians. Schlein will also go to the PalaMilone. “He will not make statements to the press”, communicates the Democratic Party in a note.