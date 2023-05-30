Shipwreck on Lake Maggiore, “the boat could carry a maximum of 15 people. But there were 23 of them, almost all secret agents”





A boat he had more than 40 years and with one maximum capacity of 15 people. These are the points from which the investigators started to identify any responsibility for the sinking of the house boat ‘Gooduria’ owned by Claudius Carminati in which they are 4 people died about 11pm on board. All but two of them were secret agents in business or retired, he writes Republicarrived on the banks of the Lake Maggiore for a reunion.

In the announcement with which Carminati publicized the trips on the boat which had also been his home for some time, where he lived with his wife Anya Bozhkova50-year-old Russian from Rostov she also died in the accident, it was clear that the maximum capacity was 15 people, she reports Fanpageand consequently also the available life jackets stopped at that number, well below the presences of 28 May, when a air horn he overwhelmed the vessel overturning it when it was still far from the shore.

Right on precautions adopted and on the correct maintenance of the medium is investigating the Public Prosecutor of Busto Arsizio which has already collected the testimonies of some eyewitnesses of the tragedy. It remains to be seen whether the skipper had already started the maneuvers to return to the shore, given that other boats present on the waters of the lake had returned to the mainland well in advance, given the rapidly worsening conditions. Answers, these, that you will probably have after the wreck recoverystill sunk at a depth of 15 meters.

In the meantime, however, it will not be easy to collect further statements from the people present on the boat at the time of the sinking. If we exclude the victims, two former Aise agents, Claudio Alonzi62 years old from Alatri, e Tiziana Barnobi53, Bozhkova and the 54-year-old Shimoni Erez, a retired agent of the Israeli services, the others were soon evacuated and all traces of them seem to have been lost. The other Israeli agents were transferred home as early as Monday morning with a military flighthe writes Republicwhile the Italians were rushed away from emergency rooms and hotels between Sesto Calende and Malpensa, where there is no trace of their overnight stay. Even one of the two Ford vans rented for the trip remained unattended on the quay of the marina from where the ‘Gooduria’ had set sail, next to Anya Bozhkova’s white Clio and Claudio Carminati’s Mercedes.

Also in Israelfrom what we learn, very few press reports circulate about the story. An element that leaves open the hypothesis that the presence of so many secret agents of different nationalities in the same place was not linked exclusively to birthday celebrations. According to what writes the Courierin fact, “after dating for the document exchange the Israelis had missed the return plane and had decided to extend the stop for another two days”.