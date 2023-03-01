“We are confidently awaiting the investigations by the judiciary (on the shipwreck of migrants in Cutro ed), but from a political point of view I join the voices of my colleagues who preceded me and who suggest his resignation and from the president Giorgia Meloni a profound reflection, also on the minister Salvini and on the minister Giorgetti “. Said the new secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein intervening in the debate in the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber addressing the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, after Magi (+Europe), Zaratti (Avs) and Colucci (Avs) had asked the minister to resign before her.

Shipwreck Cutro, Coast Guard: ‘Operated according to our rules of engagement’

Minister Piantedosi’s words on migrants “they appeared to all of Italy unworthyinhumane and inadequate for the role held”, Schlein said, commenting on Piantedosi’s own statements on the lack of sense of responsibility of migrants who embark with their children.

“There is another serious absence, that of Giorgia Meloni’s voice not only on Crotone (the shipwreck of migrants ed) but also on what happened in Florence. We must call things for what they are: it was a squad attack, and I also stigmatize the words of Minister Valditara” on the letter from the principal, said the secretary of the Democratic Party.

Schlein intervened after Magi, Zaratti and Colucci had asked for clarifications on the chain of command which led to considering the arrival of the boat of migrants as a police operation (low enforcement) and not a rescue operation (Sar), with therefore the sending of boats of the Guardia di Finanza in place of the Coast Guard. Schlein therefore took part in these considerations with his speech: “We ask that the precise dynamics be clarified – he stated -. The declarations of these hours by Commander Aloi, that it was possible to intervene, that the sea was force 4 and not force 7 , indicate that the patrol boats could intervene with that sea, but that there was no intervention that could have prevented the massacre“. “Seven hours have passed – Schlein insisted – since the communication from Frontex at 10pm on Saturday; we want to know the precise communication, because we know that Frontex had reported a significant thermal presence on the boat, which means that there were many people, so much so that there were two rescue attempts by the Guardia di Finanza”. Schlein then said commented on the words of the minister who had stated that the EU is finally addressing the issue of immigration: “to the European Union – said the secretary of the Democratic Party – you ask the wrong questions, you must ask for a European Mare Nostrum and an end to criminalization of the NGOs, and you must ask for the reform of Dublin, which we achieved in the European Parliament in 2017, but the forces of the current majority voted against; and you must ask for access through legal channels” of migrants “in Italy and in Europe”.

Salvini: vulgar politics by attacking the state. “Just thinking that the Minister of Transport who is dad has not only said but also thought not to intervene is an outrage: anyone who wants to make controversy, make politics on this, leave the State, the Coast Guard alone. If one is not warned, he does not intervene, if he is warned after things have happened, he does everything possible. Before the massacre, no one was warned”. This was stated by the leader of the League, deputy premier and minister for infrastructures, Matteo Salvini, speaking at an initiative of the Luigi Einaudi Foundation.

Migrants, Gasparri: ‘Resignation of Piantedosi? Those who speculate should do it

“The Frontex air assets which first identified the vessel after 10pm on 25 February 40 nautical miles from Italy had not signaled a situation of danger or distress on board, highlighting the presence of one person above deck and others below deck and a good buoyancy of the boat. Then there was a worsening of the weather conditions”, said the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi, in a hearing to the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber on the programmatic lines of the dicastery.

Regarding the shipwreck of Cutro the Procura “has registered four smugglers in the register of suspects“said the interior minister.

“My colleague Lollobrigida, whom I have not heard and who clarified the meaning of his words, has planned for the next five years. Calculating that there were 83,000 regular entries in 2022 and if the demands on our labor market are 500,000 regular admissionsit is enough to multiply it by five and here is the proposal to represent half a million regular admissions to everyone as a government mandate”.

“If there has been a weakness in the ministry I will assume and assume all my responsibilities“, said the Minister of the Interior in his reply to the questions of the deputies after the shipwreck of Cutro. “If we look at the deaths and tragedies of recent years, other similar episodes have occurred in the past. If one looks at the balance sheet of what has been happening for many years, the facts belie” the assumption of a weak ministry, added Piantedosi who also said: “Even before this tragedy, this government has shown that it has regard for the what is behind the migratory processes. We addressed the problem first.”