There have been 17 so far, with a total of 679 people, the landings recorded in the space of 24 hours in Lampedusa. But Saturday there was yet another tragedy, consumed off the coast of Tunisia where there was a shipwreck involving, according to what was announced by the site Afroplanete.com, a boat with a total of fifty people on board, probably sunk due to the rough sea and the bad conditions of the vessel. The Coast Guard recovered a total of 35 bodies while about fifteen migrants were rescued.

Different migrants would be dispersed after the ship they were traveling on sank. This is what the survivors reported to the volunteers of the NGO Resqship who rescued 22 and recovered the bodies of two people. It is still not clear how many are missing: some speak of a dozen, others of twenty. The ship’s crew Nadir – which is located in Lampedusa – communicated the information to the authorities and the police are interviewing both the members of the NGO and the survivors, to reconstruct what happened. The barchino on which the group was traveling sank. The rescue took place in Maltese sar waters.