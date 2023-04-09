There have been 17 so far, with a total of 679 people, the landings recorded in the space of 24 hours in Lampedusa. But Saturday there was yet another tragedy, consumed off the coast of Tunisia where there was a shipwreck involving, according to what was announced by the site Afroplanete.com, a boat with a total of fifty people on board, probably sunk due to the rough sea and the bad conditions of the vessel. The Coast Guard recovered a total of 35 bodies while about fifteen migrants were rescued.
Different migrants would be dispersed after the ship they were traveling on sank. This is what the survivors reported to the volunteers of the NGO Resqship who rescued 22 and recovered the bodies of two people. It is still not clear how many are missing: some speak of a dozen, others of twenty. The ship’s crew Nadir – which is located in Lampedusa – communicated the information to the authorities and the police are interviewing both the members of the NGO and the survivors, to reconstruct what happened. The barchino on which the group was traveling sank. The rescue took place in Maltese sar waters.
The new arrivals are busy, already from 9 yesterday (Saturday), Guardia di Finanza, Captaincy and Frontex assets. Many women and children also landed on Lampedusa. The various groups that arrived yesterday reported that they left from Zarzis, Chebba, Jebiniana and Kerkenna and paid up to 4,000 dinars to be able to get to Italy. After 17 landings yesterday and 5 in the night, there are 1,436 migrants in the hotspot.
There are other dramatic situations in the Strait of Sicily, oppressed by adverse weather conditions. “During the night we received a call from a boat in distress from Tobruk, Libya.” He writes it on Twitter Alarm Phone. “We have informed the authorities, but no rescue operation has been confirmed – he adds Alarm Phone -. Don’t put 400 lives at risk: help immediately!”
Forty-seven other migrants, including 2 women and 2 minors, are were found by the carabinieri while they were on the beach of Cala Pulcino in Lampedusa. The boat used for the crossing from Tunisia has not been found. The group, made up of people from the Ivory Coast, Gambia, Guinea and Senegal, said they paid 2,500 Tunisian dinars and set sail from Sfax at 6am yesterday. It is the thirteenth landing, since midnight, for Lampedusa