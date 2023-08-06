Home » Shipwrecks off Lampedusa: two dead and thirty missing
Health

Shipwrecks off Lampedusa: two dead and thirty missing

by admin
Shipwrecks off Lampedusa: two dead and thirty missing

Tragic news had already arrived from Sicily during the night, when a wharf Favarolo the 57 shipwrecked and two corpses had landed, including a child of a year and a half and a pregnant Ivorian woman, now off Lampedusa comes the confirmation of two other shipwrecks.

The first boat, with 48 migrants, had departed from Sfax in Tunisia, and sank about two hours before being intercepted by the Coast Guard, about 23 miles southwest of Lampedusa. Out of 48 people, 3 are missing: one woman and two men.

Same fate for the second boatwith worse balance: 28 missing out of 42. The investigators of the Mobile Squad of the Agrigento Police Headquarters will try to reconstruct what happened, with the sea conditions in the Strait of Sicily made prohibitive by the mistral wind which had already caused problems on Friday, with a small boat carrying twenty migrants crashing on the reef of Ponente: still stuck on the rocks waiting for the sea to make it possible to make it safe.

© breaking latest news

Editorial board

See also  Food alert, listeria salami withdrawn. What are the health risks

You may also like

Which jeans for thick legs? The most beautiful...

West Nile virus, there is the first infection...

Eberhofer actor Sebastian Bezzel: “Sex problems as a...

Remembering Carmen Herrero: A Brilliant Oncologist and Dedicated...

Constantly watering eyes: what could it be due...

1 in 10 million chance: These twins have...

the pianist of the Maurizio Costanzo Show was...

Myth Stendhal Syndrome: When the holiday is so...

2023 Cycling World Championships today: route, altimetry, timetables,...

The Amazing Benefits of Peaches: From Digestion to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy