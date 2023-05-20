Shock video in the New York Times, Greece pushes migrants into the sea

World The video, which the New York Times published exclusively after having verified its authenticity, falls like a boulder on Sunday’s elections for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who, just a few days ago, defended the “tough but fair” policies of his government and boasted of a 90% drop in the arrival of “illegal migrants”

A 6-month-old baby picked up and tossed about like a package from a bus on the island of Lesbianon a vessel of the Greek Coast Guard and finally on a dinghy left adrift in the middle of the Aegean Sea, together with 12 other people.

It is the most shocking image among those taken byAustrian activist Fayad Mulla who, over the past two years, has tried to document the ill-treatment suffered by thousands of refugees landed on the Greek island.

The video, which the New York Times published exclusively after having verified its authenticity, it falls like a boulder on Sunday’s elections for the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who, just a few days ago, defended his government’s “tough but fair” policies and boasted of a 90% drop in the arrival of “illegal migrants”.

Abandoned migrants

I desperate abandoned by Greece in the middle of the sea came from Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea. “We thought we wouldn’t survive that day. They put us on that inflatable raft without any mercy», said the mother of little Awale, 27-year-old Somali Naima Hassan Aden who had arrived the day before from Jilib, a small city controlled by Islamic extremists Al Shabab.

With her, crammed into the van and then onto the raft, also 40-year-old Sulekha Abdullahi and her six children, Mahdi and Miliyen, two young men aged 25 and 30 captured by the Greek authorities in the woods of Lesbos. The New York Times tracked them down and interviewed them days after their Aegean odyssey, in a detention center in Izmir, in Türkiye.

Many of them wore the same clothes as that infernal April 11th. The Greek government has always denied any ill-treatment of asylum seekers claiming to take on a much heavier burden than the rest of European countries in managing new arrivals.

Test overwhelming

But the video is overwhelming proof that Athens has violated international law and the European Union rules on migrants. A thesis also supported by Doctors Without Borders which has repeatedly raised alarms on the violence suffered by migrants who landed in Greece.

Il video daysays MSF, in Lesbos 103 people had arrived who needed urgent medical attention.

“Our team assisted 91 people without being able to find the other 12,” reads a statement from the international organization.

“MSF has repeatedly raised alarms about the serious consequences of direct and indirect violence directed against people on the move in Greece. In Lesbos, our patients have repeatedly told of having been victims of traumatic pushbacks by the border authorities”.

The American newspaper showed the footage to three senior European Commission officials in Brussels who have expressed “concern” but do not intend to take action against Athens until the video is verified by them too. Greece “must fully comply with its EU obligations and international laws and guarantee access to asylum procedures”, said the spokeswoman for the European Commission for migration Anitta Hipper.

