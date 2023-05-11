Shock waiting lists, up to two years for life-saving visits. It’s a snail sanity

There is no light at the end of the tunnel. The three years of pandemic they left a trail of pain and victims, but also paralyzed Italian health care. Performances have stopped, from exams to surgeries, and waiting lists, which were already a plague before the coronavirus emergency, have lengthened.

The latest report by Cittadinanzattiva, released yesterday under the title “Civic Health Report 2023″ explains that the reduction of this disease has not even begun. Let’s start with the most sensational data, which are certainly an extreme, not the average, but still photograph the daily hardships of those who ask for help from the national health service and cannot afford a paid visit or exam.

It emerges that for a category B mammogram in the short term (therefore to be carried out within 10 days) a wait of 150 days has been reported; for a less urgent mammogram (class category P) even 730 days. Of course, it falls under the “programmable” classification but two years to get the appointment is still unacceptable. Other examples, drawn from the Cittadinanzattiva reports: for a gastroscopy with biopsy it is necessary to wait up to a year, for a CT to be performed within 10 days the wait is 4 months, for an MRI expected in 72 hours, a 30 day appointment. It doesn’t get better when it comes to specialist visits. They explain to Cittadinanzattiva: «For visits that have a Class B-short (to be carried out within 10 days) the citizens who have contacted us have also waited 60 days for the first cardiological, endocrinological, oncological and pneumological visit. Without a priority code, you get to wait 360 days for an endocrinological visit and 300 for a cardiological one ».

What about checkups? They also expect 60 days for a gynecological visit which should be done within 72 hours, even 465 days for an endocrinological visit without a priority class, 360 for a neurological one. The picture was demoralizing due to the expectations of a programmable surgical intervention: for a tumor of the uterus, for which the intervention had been prescribed within 30 days, it was necessary to wait three months, for a hip prosthesis (priority class B to 60 days) 120 were needed. It was said: the government and the Ministry of Health have allocated funds to allow the Regions to cut waiting lists, make up for delays in services. According to the Cittadinanzattiva report, the results are still modest: «Almost all the Regions have not recovered their services late due to the pandemic, and not all of them have used the fund of 500 million allocated in 2022 for the recovery of waiting lists . About 33 percent of the funds, for a total of 165 million, were not used. Molise invested only 1.7 percent of what it had available. Sardinia (26), Sicily (28), Calabria and the Province of Bolzano (29) are also bad. The Istat surveys show in 2022 a reduction in the share of people who underwent specialist visits (from 42.3 per cent in 2019 to 38.8 in 2022) or diagnostic tests (from 35.7 to 32.8). Compared to 2019, the share of those who declare that they have paid entirely at their own expense for both specialist visits (from 37 to 41.8 in 2022) and diagnostic tests (from 23 to 27, in 2022) has increased”.

Behind the numbers, there are hundreds of thousands of people. There are cases like that of Salvatore Losenno, 52, from the province of Matera: he is affected by a rare disease, the Charcot Marie Tooth syndrome; since he was 12 he has needed orthopedic shoes and carbon braces. Yet, every time, getting the new aids is always a fight against bureaucracy. «As the disease gets worse – he says – I use orthopedic shoes, the same ones for the whole year. I submit the request each time through the physiatrist, who enters the codes, the certificate of disability; specifies that a new supply is needed due to wear and tear». But the local ASL refuses to authorize the new aids until 12 months have passed. And Losenno must continue to use worn-out shoes even if he has the right to new ones. Veronica from Reggio Emilia explained to Cittadinanzattiva: «I was placed on the waiting lists in October 2020 for a category C operative hysteroscopy surgery. In April 2021 I carried out all the pre-operative tests and I was informed that I would perform intervention within six months. In May 2022 I had not yet been contacted ». Yesterday Cittadinanzattiva demonstrated under the Ministry of Health. Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of the association says: «The data and the stories that people tell our activists convince us to proclaim a state of health emergency».

