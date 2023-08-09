«Shocked by surprise, the little ones will pay»- breaking latest news

A Midsummer Night’s Nightmare. As some analysts have suggested, the extra-tax figures that dance on profits are shaking up Italian bankers. Even if a note from the Mef yesterday evening specified a maximum ceiling for the contribution: 0.1% of the assets of each credit institution in Italy, a sum that would be under 3 billion. All entrenched behind a “no comment”, in reality they are perplexed and irritated.

Perplexed because the law is still not clear to understand. Irritated because no prior communication has arrived about a decision that no one expected. Even the Abi, the association of banks, chooses not to speak, but is planning a presidential committee for the next few days.

Only a few, the smallest, break the silence, such as Mario Alberto Pedranzini, number one of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, who summarizes the sector’s concerns thus: «We were taken by surprise and we are awaiting the publication of the decree, in order to assess the effects on the bank’s balance sheet. Angelo Campani, CEO of Credem, is also cautious: «We await the text of the provision that we will study in the coming weeks to analyze its impacts».

Their concern is understandable: unlike the big five in the sector, which have diversified revenues (and which in the first six months of the year recorded profits of over 10.5 billion euros, more than double those of 2022), the Small banks’ results all come from interest margins, so they would be the hardest hit.

Even the trade unions are keeping an eye out: «Fabi is assessing the impact on the banking sector and on individual banking groups of the new tax on extra profits announced by the government. The secretary general, Lando Maria Sileoni, is following the story, and as soon as everything becomes clearer, starting with the contents of the decree, he will make known the position of the organization» says a spokesman for the autonomous federation. According to Uilca, the Italian banks are solid, but it is asked not to make the workers pay the price. In fact, at the end of July, our lenders had passed the stress tests of the EBA and the ECB with flying colors, ending up on the “good side of the blackboard” of European credit thanks to the solid scores of their capitalisation.

Abroad, however, the extra levy is already a reality. Spain was the first to move to ask banks and utilities to do their part by introducing a tax on super profits. The first tranche was paid in February and the major Spanish banks have so far paid 637.1 million euros (overall, the Sanchez government has raised 1.45 billion euros). The Spanish Finance Ministry has forecast that the annual collection of the two temporary taxes (applicable in 2023 and 2024) will exceed 2.9 billion euros, taxing the intermediation margin and income from unregulated activities respectively in Spain. It had cost Banco Santander 10% of its first quarter profits. In the UK, the possibility of a tax on profit margins is also under consideration after banks were accused of “profiteering” and last month, the financial regulator asked banks to accelerate efforts to improve access to their best savings rates. In Lithuania, the 60% levy on the portion of net interest income that exceeds the average of the previous four years by 50% should bring the state €410 million. However, someone points out that, while waiting to understand the exact figure of the Italian withdrawal, yesterday Piazza Affari pulverized over 9 billion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

