Home Health Shoot at Casal de’ Pazzi, a 33-year-old Romanian shot dead in shops. Colded by two killers on motorcycles
Health

Shoot at Casal de’ Pazzi, a 33-year-old Romanian shot dead in shops. Colded by two killers on motorcycles

by admin
Shoot at Casal de’ Pazzi, a 33-year-old Romanian shot dead in shops. Colded by two killers on motorcycles

Another murder in Rome. A 30-year-old Romanian was shot dead on Wednesday evening in via Francesco Selmi, in Casal de’ Pazzi. On the spot the carabinieri of the Montesacro company and the investigative unit of via In Selci. The victim was shot on the street shortly after 20.30. A crowd gathered in the area, behind the barriers set up by the soldiers of the Arma.

From the dynamics of the facts it could be a settlement of accounts of the underworld, also active in the Casal de’ Pazzi area, where anti-drug operations are frequent, as are the evictions of occupied social housing. The victim, Mihai Stefan Roman, was approached in the street by two killers riding a motorcycle, one of which fired several shots at him killing him instantly. The killers then fled through the streets of the neighborhood. The scene may have been filmed by the security cameras of some shops, such as a pharmacy for example, which are located right in via Selmi.

The carabinieri are investigating in all directions, bearing in mind that in the last few three months the bloody events linked to settling scores with gunshots have increased compared to the past. Above all murders and injuries in the context of clashes for the management of drug dealing squares. And even in the case of via Selmi the motive could be this.

See also  From Covid to polio, this is how war triggers epidemics

You may also like

AsRoma and San Raffaele score the most beautiful...

Semaglutide: how the antidiabetic that is “depopulating” against...

The COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for adequate...

Incipient dementia: With 7 questions you can recognize...

Stabilization process Ib-Salut extraordinary stonemason competition

Heart attack and cardiovascular disease: “Beware of these...

Shake, smell: With these tricks you can recognize...

sleep disturbances promote the disease

Which complaints does the Thai massage in Stuttgart...

AsRoma and San Raffaele score the most beautiful...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy