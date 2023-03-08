Another murder in Rome. A 30-year-old Romanian was shot dead on Wednesday evening in via Francesco Selmi, in Casal de’ Pazzi. On the spot the carabinieri of the Montesacro company and the investigative unit of via In Selci. The victim was shot on the street shortly after 20.30. A crowd gathered in the area, behind the barriers set up by the soldiers of the Arma.

From the dynamics of the facts it could be a settlement of accounts of the underworld, also active in the Casal de’ Pazzi area, where anti-drug operations are frequent, as are the evictions of occupied social housing. The victim, Mihai Stefan Roman, was approached in the street by two killers riding a motorcycle, one of which fired several shots at him killing him instantly. The killers then fled through the streets of the neighborhood. The scene may have been filmed by the security cameras of some shops, such as a pharmacy for example, which are located right in via Selmi.

The carabinieri are investigating in all directions, bearing in mind that in the last few three months the bloody events linked to settling scores with gunshots have increased compared to the past. Above all murders and injuries in the context of clashes for the management of drug dealing squares. And even in the case of via Selmi the motive could be this.

