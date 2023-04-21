Home » Shoot father and 6-year-old daughter for a ball that ended up in his courtyard – breaking latest news
Shoot father and 6-year-old daughter for a ball that ended up in his courtyard

A 6 year old girl and his father were seriously injured by a man who started shooting when a basketball landed in his backyard. The man was then arrested: it is the African American Robert Louis Singletary, 24, who was stopped near Tampa. The incident happened at Gastonia, North Carolina. County Police Chief Stephen Zill did not specify what led to the shooting.

The 24-year-old fled after the shooting, in which four people were injured. The most seriously injured is William White, the father of little Kinsley : he would have attempted to come between the daughter and the person responsible for the shootingto avoid being hit. The little girl was injured in a cheek: then the conditions of her father hospitalized in intensive care are worrying.

