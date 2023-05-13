Home » Shooting at the Mercedes, shadows on the motive: the killer is silent
Shooting at the Mercedes, shadows on the motive: the killer is silent

The perpetrator of yesterday’s shooting at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, which caused two victims, remained silent. The local police and the public prosecutor’s office communicate it, admitting that the motive that prompted the man, a 53-year-old Turkish citizen, to committing the double murder is not yet clear and that so far “there are no definitive results”.

The investigations are currently in the hands of a team of 17 people. According to the investigators, no leads can be excluded, including murder for political reasons. Two employees of the Rhenus logistics company, both 44 years old, were killed in the shooting. One of the two men died instantly, while the other was seriously injured in hospital.

The district court of Stuttgart has issued an arrest warrant for manslaughter against the perpetrator of the shooting. Production in Hall 56, where the double murder took place, will remain on hold for the time being. A spokesman for the car company confirmed that a minute’s silence will be observed next Monday in memory of the victims.

