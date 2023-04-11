10
- Shooting in a bank in Louisville, 5 dead including the attacker: the massacre in live streaming ilmattino.it
- Shooting in Louisville, Kentucky: a man opens fire in the bank and kills 4 and 8 injured, then is killed Virgil News
- Usa: shooting in Louisville, 6 dead and at least 8 injured ANSA agency
- United States, bank shooting: 5 dead and six injured in Kentucky the Republic
- USA, shooting in a bank in Kentucky: 5 dead and 8 wounded, assailant killed and identified TGCOM
- See full coverage on Google News