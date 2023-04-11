Home Health Shooting in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky: 5 dead and 8 injured
Health

Shooting in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky: 5 dead and 8 injured

by admin

Five people were killed and at least eight were injured, including an officer, in a shooting this morning at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky (United States). The police report. Among the deceased there is also the man who broke in and opened fire: he is a 23-year-old former employee, who was killed by the agents. The police have warned that “the investigation is still long”. The interim police chief, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, explained that during the massacre “the suspect was doing a live stream” on Instagram.

Killed two friends of the governor

Two “dear friends” of Kentucky governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, were killed in the shooting. He said it himself at a press conference. “It’s awful,” the governor stressed with tears in his eyes. “Two of my dear friends didn’t make it. One is in the hospital,” Beshear said, urging everyone to pray for the victims.

See also  Vaccinations at the pharmacy The debut in Morbegno

You may also like

Madonna di Trevignano, the man who gave 123...

Car repair law 104, you won’t believe it...

More than 180 lawsuits filed for vaccine damage

here’s how not to pay legally

Open exchange at the Citizens’ Dialogue in Dessau

Samsung Bankruptcy, What Happens Now to Cell Phone...

More than 180 lawsuits due to possible vaccine...

Paris-Roubaix, Degenkolb attacks van der Poel: “I was...

“No Truce Plan for Orthodox Easter”. Bakhmut to...

Chaos in Fi-Pi-Li, accidents and long queues. Traffic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy