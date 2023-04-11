Five people were killed and at least eight were injured, including an officer, in a shooting this morning at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky (United States). The police report. Among the deceased there is also the man who broke in and opened fire: he is a 23-year-old former employee, who was killed by the agents. The police have warned that “the investigation is still long”. The interim police chief, Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, explained that during the massacre “the suspect was doing a live stream” on Instagram.

Killed two friends of the governor

Two “dear friends” of Kentucky governor, Democrat Andy Beshear, were killed in the shooting. He said it himself at a press conference. “It’s awful,” the governor stressed with tears in his eyes. “Two of my dear friends didn’t make it. One is in the hospital,” Beshear said, urging everyone to pray for the victims.