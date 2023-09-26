Shooting in a billiard room in Prato, panic among customers who throw themselves out of the windows

ansa

Shooting in a billiard roomin the province of Prato: the budget is two men found dead with gunshot wounds to the head. These would be two Chinese citizens, both around 40 years old. Three other people, all Chinese nationals, were transported to hospital because, in the throes of panic, jumped from the window of the room where the shooting took place. The murder-suicide hypothesis is favored. The police investigate.

The shots, the panic and the escape The incident happened in Mezzana around 11pm on Monday. The shooting sparked panic among the people in the room, who tried to escape by jumping out of the windows. Police, firefighters and rescue workers intervened.

