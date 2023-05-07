Shooting in a Texas shopping center, nine dead

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 07 – Nine people were killed in a shooting that took place in a shopping center in Allen, a northern suburb of Dallas, Texas. Local media showed the bodies covered in sheets on the ground. There are also seven injured, including children, who have been hospitalized. According to police reports, the killer – who was killed by an officer – acted alone. The mall where the shooting took place is very large and can hold thousands of people. (HANDLE).

Read the full article on ANSA.it