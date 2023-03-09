Murder in Rome. A 30-year-old man was killed in gunshots while he was on the street a couple of’ Pazziin the Ponte Mammolo area. Panic at dinner time between the people on the street and the inhabitants of the area. The carabinieri who started the investigation were on the spot.





Murder in Rome

As reported by Corriere della Sera, the murder took place shortly after 20.30 on Wednesday 8 March in via Francesco Selmi, in the Casal de’ Pazzi area. The victim is a 30 year old Romanian.

He was in the street, on the sidewalk, when some people reached him gun shots which would have been exploded by a motorcycle in transit.

The murder in Casal de’ Pazzi, in the Ponte Mammolo area in Rome





Investigations and reconstruction

The alarm raised by the people present on the spot was immediate. On the spot attended the carabinieri who cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

According to an initial reconstruction, the 30-year-old would have been approached by two people riding a motorcycle as he walked on the sidewalk in front of the house. One of the two killers allegedly fired several shots at him, killing him instantly, before fleeing.

Maybe it can interest you Murder in Valle Aurelia in Rome, investigation carried out: a man stopped. The confession and the role of the son

Hypothesis settlement of accounts

A real execution. At the moment the investigators do not exclude any hypothesis, even if the dynamics of the facts could suggest a settlement of accounts in the local underworld.





As it turned out, the victim had small precedents for crimes against property.



