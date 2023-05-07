Shootings in a shopping center in Texas, at least 8 dead and 7 injured including children: the killer killed

Yet another shooting massacre in Texas, where A man fired into a crowd at a shopping mall in Allen, a Dallas suburb, killing at least 8 and injuring 7. The attack took place around 4 in the afternoon local time at Premium Outlets, one of the main ‘malls’ of the state, at that time crowded with thousands of people. The assailant was killed by an officer.





The testimonials

According to eyewitness accounts collected by the police, the killer was in military attire, “he was wearing a vest and appeared to have received training. He knew what he was doing”. According to what was reported by some present, they would have suddenly exploded inside the shopping center between 14 and 60 gunshots. The man allegedly fired an Ar-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Among the 8 dead and 7 injured there would be people from between the ages of 5 and 61.

Police intervention

The timely intervention of the police prevented an even greater massacre, but the death toll is still provisional. The attacker was stopped by an officer who had intervened in the shopping center for another call, as reported by Allen police chief Brian Harvey.





Some videos released on social media testify to the moments of the assault. From the images recorded by a video camera installed on the car of a person who has just left a shopping centre, it is possible to see the arrival of a gray car from which a man dressed in black gets out and starts shooting into the crowd as in an execution. Images aren’t sharp, but the flurry of shots is clearly audible.

The numbers of mass shootings in the US

In the same hours another shooting massacre occurred in California, in Chico, Butte County. A 17-year-old girl was killed at a party, not far from California State University, and five other people were injured, but not life threatening.

There have been nearly 200 mass shootings resulting in 4 or more fatalities in the United States since the beginning of 2023, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, more than in days gone by this year. Last year there were 647, an average of two a day, not counting the massacres committed within the walls of the house.



