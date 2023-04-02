A bob is a great way to make your hair look stylish and vibrant. Short bob for women over 60 is a trendy short haircut that offers a modern twist with youthful appeal. Megan Longmore, a hairstylist from Kirkland, WA, is clearing up a misconception about this cut. “Most women over sixty make a mistake thinking they’re not capable of wearing a shorter hairstyle,” she says. “Bobs are a versatile cut that you can adjust to flatter your face and suit your lifestyle.” Check out these stylish haircuts for inspiration!

Blonde bob with flipped layers

Short bobs with bangs are suitable for women with fine to medium hair texture. Women in their 60s with curly or thick hair are well advised to go for a bob cut, but styling and hair care are key. Try this haircut if you want to add some freshness to your look!

Layered bob for gray hair

Not quite ready to embrace your grey? No problem – the blonde layered bob is one of those short haircuts for women over 60 that will make you look youthful and up-to-date. And your gray hair will be delicately concealed. A center part gives your face an elegant, sophisticated frame.

Voluminous layered bob with side parting

If you have thicker hair, opt for layers that round out the ends of your hair, give the haircut a great wedge shape, and keep your curls smooth and polished. You can easily style this hairstyle using your favorite blow dryer and a round brush.

Layered, chin-length haircut

Short haircuts for women over 60 can be extremely versatile. A simple bob with layered layers spices up any style. If you want to add even more depth to your hairstyle, choose a darker shade of blonde as a base layer. For the top layers you should choose the lightest shade. This is how you look youthful and fashionable!

Short bob for women over 60 with slanting strands

Thin hair doesn’t have to be flat and boring. All you have to do to liven it up is cut it with some slanting, feathery layers that wrap symmetrically around the parting. The light blonde hair color looks natural and makes you look young and vibrant.

Modern gray round bob

Perfect for gray hair. The space-age bob has been popular with young celebrities for a while now, and who says older ladies can’t enjoy this style too? Go for long layers with an elegant A-line bob.

Cute curly blonde bob

Just because you’re in your late 20s doesn’t mean you can’t still sport a romantic hairstyle. Curls are a wonderful way to restyle hairstyles for women over 60. Use curlers or a curling iron to create soft and cute curls that perfectly match your short haircut.