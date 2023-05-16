“Short of medicines in the province of Taranto”

“Medications lacking, now contain the inconvenience”. This is the alarm launched by Cosimo Festinante, municipal councilor of the group

“Liberal turn for Taranto”.

The case

“I am unfortunately many drugs that are not available or of which there is a shortage in the province of Tarantoincluding those for children with the basic principles of Ibuprofen and Amoxicillin – explains Festinante (in the photo) – The theme is not only local but national because for multiple factors from the increased global consumption of drugs, to the consequences of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the shortage of basic molecules and the difficulties in the international trade of medicines are enormous and translate into shortages of the same in the territories».

The appeal

«A mutual commitment between the community and the Order of Pharmacists is needed so that good practices are adopted that can buffer the situation, such as regional pharmaceutical laboratory galenic preparations and generic drugs, but it is clear that there are and will still be inconveniences for patients despite the efforts of pharmacists. It should be noted that the monitoring of Aifa (Italian Medicines Agency) in the latest survey verified the absence of 3,337 specialties that are difficult to find, therefore the need to strengthen the national pharmaceutical production chain and the mechanisms with which to ensure an adequate strategic reserve for the satisfaction of national and territorial needs”.

In recent weeks, always concerning the critical issues of health, the councilor Festinante had asked to “intervene on the gap between the local health authorities, in the light of the cost containment measures approved by the Puglia regional council”.

Spending containment measures

«The Regional Council has approved the measures to contain the expenditure for the agreed pharmaceutical assistance, medical devices and medical gases and numbers have emerged which show an incontrovertible gap to the detriment of our Taranto» recently highlighted the city councilor.

Determining the expenditure for each healthcare company and differentiating between the Local Health Authorities should also lead to the indication of effective guidelines for identifying waste

«I share the consideration that it is necessary to reduce health expenditure to contain it within the budgetary parameters, but I am discussing the method: determining the expenditure for each health company and differentiating between the local health authorities, highlighting that only in Taranto for 2022 has there been an overrun higher than the spending ceiling with +6.3 million compared to the other capitals, it should also lead to indicating effective guidelines for identifying waste and those signs of corruption that cause billions of “evil” spending in Healthcare. Instead in Bari there is the reasoning that whoever is the cause of his evil mourns himself; the resolution reads: “The failure of the health and hospital company to maintain the annual ceilings on pharmaceutical expenditure and medical gases, entails the forfeiture of the General Manager by law”…. as well as the sanctions for the doctors of general medicine “too loose” in prescriptions. Once again, when the boat begins to take on water, President Emiliano abandons it. Correct and careful management of funds also includes an affirmation of morality, which must be supported with every effort by a serious regional government. When, for example, the standard costs are applied in all respects, a big step forward will have been made, because when a syringe or a CT scan costs the same amount throughout Italy, I want to see how the underworld will manage to gain space».

«The Puglia Region and Asl Taranto cannot try to pretend the serious situation in which the city finds itself from a health point of view and reducing essential goods and services would be too great a wrong to those who suffer and need efficiency! Citizens’ health is and remains a priority, at least for us in the center-right of Taranto”.