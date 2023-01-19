news-txt”>

The shortage of doctors and nurses crosses all of Italy, but in the peripheral areas of the internal areas it takes on the contours of a “health desertification”. If overcrowding in pediatricians’ offices is greater in some northern provinces, while the shortage of hospital gynecologists in Caltanissetta is 17 times worse than in Rome. There are 39 provinces most suffering, and they are concentrated in 9 regions: Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Lazio and Liguria. These are some of the data from the Report presented by Cittadinanzattiva, during the event ‘Health needs in internal areas, between sanitary desertification and PNRR’, held in Rome at the Italian Representation Room of the European Commission.

The analysis used official data provided by the Ministry of Health for 2020 and is part of the European project AHEAD ‘Action for Health and Equity: Addressing Medical Deserts’, funded by EU4Health to find solutions to these ‘health deserts’. Going to see in detail, in the province of Asti each family pediatrician follows 1,813 children compared to a national average of 1,061. In Bolzano, each general practitioner follows an average of 1,539 citizens compared to a national average of 1,245 patients.

In the province of Caltanissetta there is one hospital gynecologist for every 40,565 women while Rome boasts the best situation, with one for 2,292. Considering instead hospital cardiologists, the situation in the autonomous province of Bolzano is 70 times worse than in Pisa, with one professional for every 224,706 inhabitants compared to one for every 3,147.

“There is a lack of reliable, updated and easily available data on the shortage of healthcare personnel – says Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva – and this does not facilitate the planning of interventions. The reforms envisaged by the PNRR may have the desired effects if the investment in houses and community hospitals will be accompanied by an adequate investment in personnel”.