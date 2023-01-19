Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

There are 39 provinces most suffering, and they are concentrated in Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria, Veneto, Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige and Lazio

In the province of Asti on average a pediatrician follows 1,813 children and adolescents up to the age of 15, compared to the national average of one pediatrician for every 1,061 children, while the legislation in force provides for about one pediatrician for 800 children. In the province of Caltanissetta there is only one hospital gynecologist for every 40,565 women, compared to the Italian average of one professional for every 4132 people; in the province of Rome, on the other hand, the best ratio is recorded: one gynecologist for 2,292 patients. In the province of Bolzano there is only one hospital cardiologist for every 224,706 inhabitants (compared to the Italian average of one professional for every 6,741 citizens): a ratio 71 times worse than that recorded in the province of Pisa, where there is one hospital cardiologist for every 3,147 inhabitants. Again: in the province of Reggio Emilia there is only one hospital pharmacist for every 264,805 inhabitants (the Italian average is one professional for every 26,182 citizens), while in the province of Forlì-Cesena there is one hospital pharmacist for every 9,982 inhabitants. They are just a few examples of the shortage of health workersfrom North to South, detected by the report "Health needs in internal areas, between health desertification and PNRR – Province you go, shortage of health personnel you find" edited by Cittadinanzattiva as part of the European project AHEAD "Action for Health and Equity : Addressing Medical Deserts».

The report There is a lack of both family and hospital doctors, paediatricians of free choice, but also nurses.Particularly, in peripheral and ultra-peripheral areas of the internal areas of the country there is a “health desertification”, points out the report financed by EU4Health (the fourth European Union program dedicated to health in force for the period 2021-2027), which aims to analyze the phenomenon of “health deserts” at European level. In practice, there are areas where people have great difficulty accessing treatment, for example due to long waiting times, lack of health personnel or large distances from the facility where they can receive assistance. A problem – reports Cittadinanzattiva – which risks not being covered by the funds made available by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), also because only 16-17% of Community Homes and Hospitals will be built in these areas. Overcrowding in the offices of general practitioners and paediatricians is evident above all in the north of the country, while the shortage of hospital gynecologists affects, in addition to Caltanissetta, Macerata, Viterbo, La Spezia and three provinces of Calabria (Reggio Calabria, Vibo Valentia and Cosenza).

Regions where there are greater imbalances Considering the 39 provinces where the imbalance between the number of professionals and citizens is more marked, the report notes, the regions of Lombardy (Bergamo, Brescia, Como, Lecco, Lodi, Milan) and Piedmont (Alessandria, Asti, Cuneo, Novara, Turin, Vercelli) with six provinces, followed by Friuli Venezia Giulia (Gorizia, Pordenone, Udine, Trieste) and Calabria (Cosenza, Crotone, Reggio Calabria, Vibo Valentia) with four provinces. Then follow Veneto (Treviso, Venice, Verona), Liguria (Imperia, La Spezia, Savona) and Emilia Romagna (Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia), with three provinces each, Trentino Alto Adige (both autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento ) and Lazio (Latina and Viterbo).

Interior areas more deprived The funds and projects envisaged by the PNRR would have the potential to reduce some historical gaps, such as that of territorial assistance in some areas of the country. For this reason, the Report also analyzes how many Community Homes and Hospitals are expected to be built in the internal areas of the 39 provinces where the shortage of health personnel is more marked. Well, according to Cittadinanzattiva, the results are not encouraging: out of 1431 Community Houses and 434 Community Hospitals envisaged by the PNRR, only slightly more than a third – that is 508 Houses, equal to 35.5%, and 163 Hospitals, equal to 37 .6% – will be built in internal areas. Above all, the more than 5 million citizens who live in the peripheral and ultra-peripheral areas of these territories will remain almost unguarded, where just 17% of the 434 community hospitals and 16% of the 1431 community houses are expected. Indeed, none of the two new types of territorial services envisaged by the PNRR will be available to residents in the 13 peripheral and ultra-peripheral municipalities of Valle d'Aosta and in the 36 peripheral and ultra-peripheral municipalities of Liguria. Furthermore, the Report continues, no community hospital is envisaged for as many as 654,883 Italians who live in peripheral and ultra-peripheral internal areas of 7 Regions, i.e. Piedmont, Liguria, Valle D'Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria and Brands. On the other hand, the Regions benefiting the most from the PNRR in terms of number of Community Homes and Hospitals are, in order, Lombardy (199 Homes and 66 Hospitals), Campania (172 and 48) and Sicily (156 and 43).

Investment in personnel is urgently needed Comments Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva: «There is a lack of certain, updated and easily available data on the shortage of healthcare personnel, which does not facilitate the planning of interventions and the allocation of resources. The reforms also envisaged by the PNRR will be able to have the desired effects, in fact, if the investment in structures – primarily community homes and hospitals – is accompanied by an adequate investment in personnel. In the same way – continues Mandorino – it is necessary to dislocate the health spaces by strengthening the weak areas of the country and taking into account the nature of the territories, and not only an arithmetic logic that looks exclusively at the number of inhabitants ».