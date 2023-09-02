Shortage of General Practitioners: Ats and Municipal Administrations Working to Solve the Problem

Shortage of general practitioners: Ats and municipal administrations on the front line to try to solve the problem

DOVARESE ISLAND – The impending retirement of Dr. Frank Bossi has sparked concerns about a shortage of general practitioners in Isola Dovarese and Pescarolo. Dr. Bossi, who will retire on November 1st, currently serves as the only doctor in both towns. The temporary outpatient service that was activated a few months ago due to substitutions is no longer in operation. A similar situation has also occurred in San Daniele and Pieve d’Olmi.

In Pieve d’Olmi, the problem was resolved with the arrival of Dr. Veronica Bonizzi who started working on specific days and hours. The situation in San Daniele has also improved, with two general practitioners now back in full service. However, the situation in Isola Dovarese remains more complex as there is still only one general practitioner available to accommodate all patients.

During a meeting between the Municipality and Ats in August, it was announced that, in order to ensure healthcare, a family doctor must be chosen from those available in the Cremona Est area. If immediate action cannot be taken, patients can seek assistance from the general practitioner in the same municipality or neighboring ones, with occasional visits provided free of charge.

However, a new problem has emerged, as Dr. Bossi’s retirement announcement looms. Dr. Bossi has been providing care to patients in Pescarolo since November 1993 and in Isola Dovarese since 2002, where he currently has around 500 patients. The municipality assures citizens that they are actively searching for a doctor willing to take on the outpatient care assignment in Isola Dovarese.

Mayor Gianpaolo Gansi and Mayor Graziano Cominetti express their concerns, emphasizing the importance of finding a solution as both communities would be left without a vital and fundamental service. The Ats and municipal administrations are working together to address the shortage and ensure that residents have access to essential medical care.

