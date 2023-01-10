Home Health Shortage of health personnel ignored by the maneuver
Shortage of health personnel ignored by the maneuver

by admin
Shortage of health personnel ignored by the maneuver

by Ornella Mancin

10 GEN

Dear Director,
the now approved financial maneuver has effectively ignored the demands of the healthcare world, especially as regards the lack of personnel. Even the money envisaged to increase the allowance for emergency room staff will not arrive from 2023 as promised by the minister but from 2024.

If there was a need, once again we have seen first-hand how little the good intentions of the Minister of Health (whoever they are) count towards those who hold the purse strings (Minister of the Economy).

Having reduced the ministry of health to a ministry without portfolio has resulted in the obvious consequence that the real control of health is in the hands of the economy and we have been aware of this for years now.

We are “finally” facing a “political” maneuver after so many years, the Prime Minister proudly affirmed and this shows how little politics cares about health problems, except then read in the newspapers, on the occasion of the death due to cancer of two important politicians, the declarations of Minister Calderoli who affirms “We must do more against cancer”.

And then we wonder why the planned fund of 10 million for cancer patients promised by Minister Schillaci has been skipped and there is no trace of it on the budget maneuver? Politics should always take care of people’s health, not just when serious illnesses affect famous people.

The economic maneuver aired at the end of the year proves prof. Cavicchi who wrote in this newspaper (QS 22 December): “For Meloni, healthcare has become a ball and chain from which she somehow tries to free herself. A political choice, justified by the economic crisis, certainly debatable, but clear: health care is left to its fate for the moment because the economic priorities are different. Point.”

See also  Catania, 36, returns from holidays in Spain: he is positive for Covid, monkeypox and AIDS

Public health is considered a disposable expense, unable to produce profits and therefore not worthy of interest, at least not for now.

Thus it happens that “ingenious” ways are found to solve problems as denounced by Dr. Quici in this newspaper (Qs 23 December): to solve the shortage of health workers in a hospital ward, it is enough to change the method by which needs are calculated; so suddenly fewer doctors will be needed to manage the same department and as if by magic the problem is solved.
We doctors are used to these games. During the pandemic there was a shortage of SISP personnel and general practitioners were transformed into health officers with the task of distributing isolation and illness. In the area there is a lack of family doctors and therefore it was decided to increase the ceiling from 1,500 to 1,800. There are evidently simple solutions to complex problems.

However, it happens that by dint of putting loads of work and tasks of all kinds on the shoulders of those who resist in the NHS, many have decided to leave to work in the private sector where economic gratification and the management of one’s time favor a more attractive life for those who remain to work in the public.

And this is how we came to the birth of cooperatives that provide labor at exorbitant and off-market prices to healthcare companies, forced to turn to keep essential services open.

Is anyone trying to solve all this by improving working conditions and adjusting the contracts of those who continue to work in the public sector?

See also  'Control and Dishonored' writer is a new narrative thread for 'Fable' - Fable - Gamereactor

Apparently not… So what can you think if not that you really want to destroy the NHS in favor of the private sector?

The NHS cannot stand without staff, it is clear to all of us. When will politicians understand this too?

Ornella Mancin
Doctor of general medicine

January 10, 2023
© breaking latest news


image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

