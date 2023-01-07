Home Health Shortage of medicines, pharmacies on their knees: there is an alarm throughout Italy
Health

by admin
According to the list reported by the Italian Medicines Agency, the number of medicines that are missing in pharmacies throughout Italy is frightening.

It seems that the pharmacies of the country are no longer able to satisfy the requests of the citizens, due to a serious lack of medicines. According to the Italian Medicines Agency, also known as AIFA, currently the list of medicines that are missing on the market would be very long. And it is the health of all citizens that pays the price for this appalling shortage of medicines.

The situation appears dramatic, above all, due to the worrying shortage of widely used but also life-saving medicines. The explanation is, in principle, linked to “High demand / production problems” or “Discontinuous supplies”.

Below we report a part of the long list published by AIFA, remembering that it is possible to consult the complete list on the official website of the Agency.

Shortage of medicines: an excerpt from the AIFA list

As we anticipated, below we will report an excerpt from the long list published on the official page of the Italian Medicines Agency. In some cases, these are widely used drugs, such as antifebrile, antibiotics, antipyretics. But also of life savers such as insulin or medicines for cholesterol and liver problems.

There are thousands of medicines for which shortages have been reported. Here is part of what can be read on the AIFA website:

  • ABACAVIR + LAMIVUDINE – antiretroviral for the treatment of HIV
  • ACETYLCYSTEINE – treatment of respiratory diseases and bronchiolitis
  • MYCOPHENOLIC ACID – against rejection in transplant recipients
  • ALTEPLASIS – to treat blood clots
  • HUMAN ALBUMINA SOLUTION – for bleeding, severe burns, liver failure
  • HALOPERIDOL – treatment of schizophrenia
  • Atorvastatin – to fight cholesterol
  • Azithromycin – antibiotic
  • BISOPROLOL FUMARATE – for cardiovascular disorders
  • BUPRENORPHINE – pain reliever
  • Cefuroxime sodium – to treat acute and chronic bronchitis
  • CLARITHROMYCIN – antibiotic
  • CLOPIDOGREL – prevention / treatment of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and myocardial infarctions
  • CALCIUM HEPARIN – antithrombotic
  • PARACETAMOL – antipyretic
  • Enalapril + hydrochlorothiazide – hypertension treatment
  • Amlodipine besilate + hydrochlorothiazide + olmesartan medoxomil – blood pressure treatment
  • LEVETIRACETAM – antiepilettico
  • LOSARTAN POTASSIUM – hypertension / stroke risk
  • TENECTEPLASE – for treatment of blood clots
  • METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE – against diabetes
  • Olanzapine – psychiatric disorders
  • REPAGLINIDE – for type 2 diabetes
  • FLUTICASONE PROPINATE + SALMETEROL – antihistamine
  • SIMVASTATIN – for cholesterol
  • INSULIN GLARGINE – diabetes mellitus
In short, a very alarming situation. In fact, just as we have anticipated, what has been reported is only an excerpt from the long list published by the Italian Medicines Agency. We remind you that the complete list of medicines for which a shortage has been reported and the reasons can be consulted on the official AIFA website.

