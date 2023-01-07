According to the list reported by the Italian Medicines Agency, the number of medicines that are missing in pharmacies throughout Italy is frightening.

It seems that the pharmacies of the country are no longer able to satisfy the requests of the citizens, due to a serious lack of medicines. According to the Italian Medicines Agency, also known as AIFA, currently the list of medicines that are missing on the market would be very long. And it is the health of all citizens that pays the price for this appalling shortage of medicines.

The situation appears dramatic, above all, due to the worrying shortage of widely used but also life-saving medicines. The explanation is, in principle, linked to “High demand / production problems” or “Discontinuous supplies”.

Below we report a part of the long list published by AIFA, remembering that it is possible to consult the complete list on the official website of the Agency.

Shortage of medicines: an excerpt from the AIFA list

As we anticipated, below we will report an excerpt from the long list published on the official page of the Italian Medicines Agency. In some cases, these are widely used drugs, such as antifebrile, antibiotics, antipyretics. But also of life savers such as insulin or medicines for cholesterol and liver problems.

There are thousands of medicines for which shortages have been reported. Here is part of what can be read on the AIFA website:

ABACAVIR + LAMIVUDINE – antiretroviral for the treatment of HIV

ACETYLCYSTEINE – treatment of respiratory diseases and bronchiolitis

MYCOPHENOLIC ACID – against rejection in transplant recipients

ALTEPLASIS – to treat blood clots

HUMAN ALBUMINA SOLUTION – for bleeding, severe burns, liver failure

HALOPERIDOL – treatment of schizophrenia

Atorvastatin – to fight cholesterol

Azithromycin – antibiotic

BISOPROLOL FUMARATE – for cardiovascular disorders

BUPRENORPHINE – pain reliever

Cefuroxime sodium – to treat acute and chronic bronchitis

CLARITHROMYCIN – antibiotic

CLOPIDOGREL – prevention / treatment of cardiovascular diseases such as strokes and myocardial infarctions

CALCIUM HEPARIN – antithrombotic

PARACETAMOL – antipyretic

Enalapril + hydrochlorothiazide – hypertension treatment

Amlodipine besilate + hydrochlorothiazide + olmesartan medoxomil – blood pressure treatment

LEVETIRACETAM – antiepilettico

LOSARTAN POTASSIUM – hypertension / stroke risk

TENECTEPLASE – for treatment of blood clots

METFORMIN HYDROCHLORIDE – against diabetes

Olanzapine – psychiatric disorders

REPAGLINIDE – for type 2 diabetes

FLUTICASONE PROPINATE + SALMETEROL – antihistamine

SIMVASTATIN – for cholesterol

INSULIN GLARGINE – diabetes mellitus

In short, a very alarming situation. In fact, just as we have anticipated, what has been reported is only an excerpt from the long list published by the Italian Medicines Agency. We remind you that the complete list of medicines for which a shortage has been reported and the reasons can be consulted on the official AIFA website.