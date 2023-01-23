Home Health Shortage of nurses. “But does anyone know that there is a school in Bozzolo?”
Does anyone know that in Bozzolo hospital there is a school to become nurses? The Bozzolese mayor seizes the ball Joseph Torchiocommenting on the news of the alarm launched by Cittadinanzattiva in its latest report regarding the shortage of nurses in the hospitals of the Mantua area, to recall, in fact, a novelty of recent months, which however evidently was not taken up by those responsible or by those may be interested.

A hundred nurses are missing from what should be available to fill the gap, as he explained Andrea Guandalini, president of the Order. In particular, in 2022 the balance is minus 30 nurses, which adds to the minus 20 of the previous year. In total 50 fewer nurses in two years and a total of 100 compared to what is needed. As Guandalini specified, the negative trend has been going on for years, which is not a little worrying, given that these are not isolated cases.

Yet some chance is offered by the market: the nursing school in the Bozzolo hospital has been reactivated to be precise, so it is not an absolute novelty, but a new opportunity that is once again being offered in the full Oglio Po district and in one of the hospitals main in the area.

