Shortage of nurses. In Lombardy there are those who raise salaries and those who choose them abroad. OPI Lecco: “Career node”

According to the president of the Opi of Lecco, to make the nursing profession more attractive, there is a need not only for incentives, but for career recognition on the Anglo-Saxon model. “Only in this way could we counter the sirens of the foreign market. Every year over 6,000 health professionals choose nearby Switzerland, Austria or the Anglo-Saxon countries where the nurse is valued from an economic and professional point of view”.

26 APR – Nurses arriving from abroad and groups who decide to invest in their own healthcare personnel by raising salaries. Thus the sector thinks of facing the serious crisis of professional figures. Two different strategies with a single goal: to fill the shortage of healthcare workers. At the end of 2022 it reached 65 thousand units as reported by the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (FNOPI).

Strategies to address the nurse shortage

Will importing professionals from abroad and raising salaries be enough to reverse the trend? We asked the question to those who have been facing the problem for some time: Fabio Fedeli, president of OPI Lecco and nurse. Among the first, in the post-Covid period, he denounced the flight of border nurses to nearby Switzerland and launched an appeal to institutions and individuals.

Kos’ choice to reward health personnel with higher salaries

The first sign of a change came from the Kos group which decided to apply a more advantageous contract to its staff engaged in nursing homes. Signed in September 2022 by the employers’ association Confcommercio Salute Sanità e Cura and by the trade union organizations FISISCAT CISL and UILTuCS UIL, it provides for an economic improvement of 10%, seniority increases every three years and adequate classification for all professions, starting from the OSS. “An initiative that aims to be a stimulus for the institutions – he says Giuseppe Vailati Venturi, CEO of the Kos group – so that an adjustment of the tariffs in the regions is made”.

Economic recognition is not enough

“Incentives are useful, but not sufficient to give life to the profession” replies Fedeli, who adds: “The risk of having a boomerang effect from this initiative, albeit commendable, is very high. Today it is difficult for a nurse or an OSS to be unemployed – he points out -. On the other hand, it is very probable that the choice of some entrepreneurs to reward professionals in the social and health sector will generate a migration from one company to another, without actually making the profession more attractive”.

Career awards on the Anglo-Saxon model

The real change of pace for Fedeli would instead be to give not only incentives, but career recognition on the Anglo-Saxon model. “Only in this way could we counter the sirens of the foreign market. Every year, they take away from the Italian sector over 6,000 health workers who choose nearby Switzerland, Austria or the Anglo-Saxon countries where the nurse is valued from an economic and professional point of view”.

Shortage of nurses? They are imported from Peru, Albania, Romania and India

The situation then becomes paradoxical if, to address the shortage of health workers, recruitment campaigns of nurses and OSSs are carried out across borders. This is what was achieved with the International Recruitment-Nurses program by Openjobmetis. The first and only employment agency listed on the Stock Exchange that brought 70 nurses from Peru, Romania, Albania and India to Italy in 2022, destined for Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto. Another 60 are waiting for visas and clearances and 133 are starting the necessary documents. “In the past years, when there was a hiring freeze in Italy, the reverse process occurred – recalls Fedeli -. Foreign agencies came to look for Italian personnel also because our training is among the best. Today it is our temporary agencies that recruit abroad, what matters is that the staff receive adequate preparation in terms of language and skills to guarantee the right assistance”.

Institutions are working to make the profession more attractive and we think of the nursing assistant

While companies and temporary agencies juggle between recruitment and training, the trade unions work at institutional tables to give them a chance for development in terms of clinical careers. “A small step has been taken, in particular towards the personnel involved in the emergency with the recognition of a strenuous profession and therefore with an increase in the indemnity for those who work in those areas – underlines the President of OPI Lecco -. Another area in which work is being done is training. We want to design a support figure for nurses with a review of the social and health worker and the definition of a nurse assistant on the Anglo-Saxon model”.

Federica Bosco

April 26, 2023

