Ingrown nails cause problems Wearing shoes becomes a torture, every step and every touch causes pain: An ingrown toenail is no joke. A common cause of how this happens is improper technique when trimming. If you remove too much of the nail with scissors, clippers or a file and let it run round or pointed on the sides, you risk that the nail that grows back will push into the surrounding skin and injure it. If germs get into the wound, the nail bed can become inflamed. Straight and not too short.

Correct cutting technique prevents Ingrown nails can be prevented with the right technique: It is particularly important to shorten the nails as straight as possible or in a line that is only slightly curved and leave the corners intact. They should lie freely on the lateral skin edge of the toe, but have no points or sharp edges. Overall, the nail should then have a fine white edge and end with the tip of the toe. Tipp: If you have very strong toenails that are difficult to cut, you can take a warm foot bath beforehand. Water and heat will swell the nail slightly and make it softer. Then shorten each nail with several small cuts and finally smooth it carefully with a file. By the way: If you want to do more for your feet and prevent malpositions, you should walk barefoot regularly. If you need to treat athlete's foot and toenail fungus, there are many effective over-the-counter remedies available.