The high pressure it affects approximately 116 million adults in the United States and is known as a “silent killer” because it often does not give warning signs. Although it is a common condition, it is a leading preventable cause of death. By making healthy lifestyle choices such as not smoking, having a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and being physically active, you can significantly reduce your risk. Ignoring high blood pressure can cause fatal and serious outcomes. Eric Stahl, a cardiologist at Staten Island University Hospital, explains to Eatthis.com: “If left untreated, hypertension can cause heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, vision loss and sexual dysfunction,” so it is always advisable to monitor blood pressure. blood pressure and do not skip routine visits with your doctor. While hypertension doesn’t always give you warning signs, there are some red flags to look out for.

According to Dr. Stahl, “People with hypertension often experience no symptoms related to their hypertension. However, if they have symptoms, they may have uncontrolled blood pressure. Headache, blurred vision, chest pain, shortness of breathblood spots in the eyes and redness of the face are all possible signs of hypertension and should justify a blood pressure measurement and medical treatment ”.

Sean Marchese, a nurse at The Mesothelioma Center, says, “Hypertension does not cause dizziness, but lightheadedness or dizziness can be caused by certain blood pressure medications or poor circulatory problems. Over time, hypertension can weaken blood vessels and decrease blood flow to the brain and other vital tissues. When your brain receives less oxygen, you may feel fatigued, lightheaded, or confused. Dizziness is also a sign of stroke caused by a blood clot in the brain, a deadly condition caused by untreated hypertension ”. And again: “You may experience an irregular heartbeat or palpitations with high blood pressure. Palpitations may feel as if your heart has ‘skipped a beat’ or as if you can feel your heart ‘in your throat’. This symptom is associated with hypertensive crisis and could indicate an impending heart attack. Heart palpitations can also lead to blood clots and strokes because the heart cannot pump blood effectively during a hypertensive crisis. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience unexplained heart palpitations or abnormal chest pain ”.

“When blood pressure rises in vital arteries, it can decrease the efficiency of oxygen transfer as the heart struggles to push blood through the lungs,” explains Marchese. “Hypertension in the vessels that connect the heart and lungs is known as pulmonary hypertension, which can cause shortness of breath. Pulmonary hypertension is a critical problem and can also cause fatigue, dizziness, chest pain, cough and edema ”.