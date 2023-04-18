Shortness of breath with long-Covid? Three simple breathing exercises will help

Shortness of breath months after a corona infection can have many causes. One of them is that the diaphragm could have gotten out of exercise due to the Covid 19 disease, reports “Apotheken Umschau” (edition B 4/23). Apparently, the disease has caused some patients to get used to shallow chest breathing, which promotes breathing problems.

Three exercises that help with shortness of breath after corona infection

But that can easily be changed with three simple exercises. They train the diaphragm, calm the breath and thus alleviate shortness of breath. It is best to do this several times a day in peace and quiet:

1. The pursed lip

It helps when you are short of breath. To do this, breathe in through your nose and then slowly out through your mouth – against the slight resistance of your lips lying loosely on top of each other. Exhaling should be longer than inhaling.

2. The coach seat

While sitting, support your thighs with both forearms and lean forward. The muscles in the arms and hands are relaxed. Extend your back as long as possible to expand your chest. Here, too, exhale longer than inhale and like to use pursed lips.

3. The diaphragm training

This can be done either sitting or lying on your back with your feet up. Inhale forcefully through your nose, inflating your abdomen, then exhale through your nose, flattening your abdomen. Feel the swelling and flattening with your hands on your stomach.

These are the most common long Covid symptoms

According to estimates by the World Health Organization, around ten percent of all people infected with corona suffer from long-Covid after infection. Even people who have had no symptoms or only a mild course can suffer from it. A study recently published inNature“-Magazine has been published shows that 90 percent of all long-Covid-affected have only gone through a mild course of Covid-19.

Long-Covid occurs in all age groups but is most common in people between the ages of 36 and 50. Factors such as previous illnesses, a lower socio-economic status and the lack of an opportunity to recover are considered risk factors for long-Covid.

The most common symptoms include: