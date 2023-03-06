The alarm is sounding in Italy due to the possible depletion of stocks of the anti-diabetic drug Semaglutide, increasingly used – outside the indications – by those who want to go on a slimming diet. The medicine was in fact included by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) in the list of deficient medicines and in an information note published on the Aifa website it is underlined that the increase in demand for this medicine “has led to shortages which are expected will continue throughout 2023.”

Although supply continues to increase, the information note reads, “it is not possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully satisfy current demand. Late awareness of the out-of-stock situation can result in patients being unable to acquire the necessary doses, with possible clinical consequences such ashyperglycemia».

The appeal addressed to doctors and pharmacists by AIFA, therefore, is to ensure patients with suitable therapeutic alternatives based on clinical evaluation, to ensure that they are less encouraged to resort to the drug.

The use of Semaglutide without a prescription, specifies the note, is indicated exclusively for the treatment of adults affected by type 2 diabetes mellitus in addition to diet and exercise: “Any other use, including weight management, represents off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population.”

Misinformation on social media

“The medicine is also used, with serious risk, by anorexic people who want to lose further weight, exploiting the molecule’s ability to reduce the sense of hunger,” he told beraking latest news Graziano DiCiannipresident of the Diabetologists Association (AMD), turning the spotlight on the “totally improper” use even by non-diabetic people, for the purpose of losing weight.

«These drugs – continues Di Cianni – are subject to prescription and cannot be purchased even with a simple white prescription, and are distributed by the ASL on behalf. The rules are therefore strict, but it is clear how, in some way, a phenomenon of use outside the correct indications has been created. Unfortunately these drugs, and not only the

molecule we are talking about, in common opinion they have established themselves as “medicines for obesity”. And messages pass on the net that enhance its weight reduction capabilities, without however taking into account the fact that it is a drug for the treatment of diabetes.

In short, according to the expert, there are those who say they eat what they want and then lose weight with the drug, those who recommend using it for a couple of months to lose a few pounds. The privileged place for the dissemination of bad advice on the use of the drug would be social networks, with serious side effects of a gastrointestinal type for those who fall for it: “nausea, a sense of fullness, a tendency to vomit”, warns Di Cianni, according to whom the use thoughtless use of the medicine can represent “a very serious problem, because with the use of the medicine an already dangerous eating disorder in itself is worsened”.